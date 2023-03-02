PashaBiceps names the one esports pro he’d love to fight in the ring

Polish CS:GO legend Jarosław “PashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski is currently preparing for a fight in the freak fight event High League, and he recently revealed the one esports pro he’d like to face in the future.

In an interview with Mateusz Kaniowski on March 1, the former Virtus Pro player admitted he would love to fight more international opponents from the esports ecosystem. He named Lincoln “fnx” Lau, another Counter-Strike veteran, as an opponent he would like to fight.

“I think we should hit [contact] players like fnx, Brazil has an enormous community and I think that the federation [High League] would be very pleased with the sales from pay-per-view [from that event],” PashaBiceps said. “I would like to see High League organize these fights in a way where I could become an international player… I’m recognized around the world. I think they should take advantage of it much more.”

PashaBiceps is training for a fight against Marcin Dubiel at High League Six, which will take place on March 18 in Katowice’s Spodek arena. This was the venue Pasha won his first and only CS:GO Major—EMS One Katowice 2014.

This isn’t Pasha’s first fight either. He previously defeated another Polish influencer and bodybuilder, Michał “Owca WK” Owczarek, during a High League event in February 2022. During that fight, Pasha received resounding support from the CS:GO community.

Related: 3 CS:GO coaches have Major bans rescinded after coach bug scandal

If fnx or any other esports player were to face Pasha in the ring or octagon, it would be something never seen before in the scene. And it would surely attract thousands of followers from the esports community.