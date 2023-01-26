CS:GO legend PashaBiceps set to make his MMA debut

Polish CS:GO legend, Jarosław “PashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski, will make his MMA debut soon.

The former pro player will fight in an MMA match during Polish freak fight show HighLeague, he revealed today. The event will take place on March 18 in Katowice’s Spodek, a renowned arena where IEM Katowice is held annually.

PAPITO AT @HIGHLeaguePL 6!



I'm back to where it all started in 2014! My next fight is in Spodek. This time I will compete solo, so I'm counting on your support. MMA debut. May the headshots be with me 👊 pic.twitter.com/cgXNIE0rZ2 — paszaBiceps (@paszaBiceps) January 26, 2023

It remains to be seen who Pasha’s opponent will be in the upcoming fight. Since HighLeague is a Polish event, he will likely face off against a Polish influencer, fighter, or other personality from the country.

This won’t be Pasha’s first time in a fighting event. Last year in February at the second edition of HighLeague, the former Virtus Pro sniper made his fighting debut in a boxing match. Back then, his opponent was Michał “Owca WK” Owczarzak, a Polish bodybuilder and influencer. The esports legend won the fight with a knockout in the second round.

With the event being less than two months away, Pasha’s opponent is expected to be announced soon.

Pasha is no newcomer to Spodek. He played at IEM Katowice multiple times during his time at Virtus Pro. He even won the EMS One: Katowice 2014, the second Major in CS:GO’s history at the venue.