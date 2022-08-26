MOUZ replaces Bymas with academy player xertioN in CS:GO team

The Israeli rifler is the third academy player MOUZ has promoted in 2022.

The 18-year-old CS:GO player Dorian “xertioN” Berman is the latest to make the leap from academy team MOUZ NXT to the first team of MOUZ. He’ll replace Aurimas “⁠Bymas⁠” Pipiras in the lineup effective immediately, the organization announced today.

The roster change comes just days after MOUZ qualified for the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament with Bymas in the lineup. Before that, MOUZ had mixed results throughout the season but finished the first half of 2022 with a positive campaign at IEM Cologne, one of the most prestigious tournaments of the year, in which they reached the quarterfinals.

XertioN is already practicing with Christopher “dexter” Nong and crew and will travel to Hamburg, Germany next week to attend a boot camp. In addition to promoting the Israeli rifler, MOUZ has also extended his contract for an undisclosed period.

Dorian 'xertioN' Berman joined MOUZ NXT in 2021 and won four WePlay Academy League seasons with different roster iterations. He was chosen by ZywOo, Twistzz and broky as their HLTV Top 20 Bold Prediction. — MOUZ (@mousesports) August 26, 2022

XertioN had been a part of MOUZ NXT since June 2021 and helped the academy division of MOUZ win four editions of WePlay Academy League during this period, some of them alongside AWPer Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, rifler Jon “JDC” de Castro, and head coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen, who were all promoted to MOUZ’s main team earlier this year.

The addition of xertioN to the main team shows once again that MOUZ is the No. 1 CS:GO organization in the world when it comes to producing talent at the academy level and giving them a chance to prove themselves against tier-one opposition, should they deserve it.

As for Bymas, he has been playing for MOUZ since August 2020 and will presumably stay on the inactive roster until another team buys him or MOUZ releases him from his contract.

MOUZ will debut with xertioN at ESL Pro League season 16 in September. The international squad are in Group C alongside ENCE, Heroic, Astralis, Complexity, and HEET.