MOUZ promotes sycrone to CS:GO head coach

Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen will be the head coach of MOUZ’s main CS:GO team following a six-month stint with the academy squad, MOUZ NXT, in which he guided them to two WePlay Academy League titles, the organization announced today.

The head coach position on MOUZ’s first team has been vacant since Dec. 30 when Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg left to coach Apeks Rebel. Moving forward, sycrone will be the one responsible for restructuring MOUZ. The international team lost Robin “ropz” Kool, its top star, to FaZe Clan earlier this year and recently promoted former academy AWPer Ádám “⁠torzsi⁠” Torzsás to take Frederik “⁠acoR⁠” Gyldstrand’s spot.

#MOUZ ROSTER UPDATE



After developing the best academy team in the scene, we are happy to announce that Dennis "@sycronecs" Nielsen is the new head coach of MOUZ.



Dennis is a perfect fit for our mission to create an environment where anybody can rise to the top. #VAMOUZ pic.twitter.com/mPfUChO8ln — MOUZ (@mousesports) January 6, 2022

“This past year has been the best in my career,” sycrone said on Twitter following his promotion. “Not only growth-wise in a lot of aspects, but also with the people I’ve found myself surrounded by. [I am] incredibly thankful for the trust put in me and the amazing support from everyone. Let’s write a new chapter together.”

As of now, MOUZ’s lineup is missing one player, but the organization will have to fill in that spot soon since the most important CS:GO competitions will resume in February. The team currently consists of Christopher “dexter” Nong, David “frozen” Čerňanský, Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, and torzsi.

The lineup could change quite a bit if a December report from 1pv.fr is confirmed in the coming weeks. The French outlet reported that veteran Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt was in advanced talks with MOUZ and that Bymas could also be removed in favor of MOUZ NXT player Jon “JDC” de Castro.