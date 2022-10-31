KennyS reportedly leaving G2 and joining a French CS:GO team

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub might be returning to competitive CS:GO soon.

The 27-year-old is parting ways with G2 Esports and looking to join Falcons, where he would replace the recently benched Bryan “Maka” Canda, according to 1pv.fr.

kennyS and G2 to part ways, talks ongoing with Falcons. Here is my report.https://t.co/uc4dx1iGzL — neL (@neLendirekt) October 31, 2022

KennyS joined G2 in February 2017 and was an active player until March 2021. Since then, he’s been an active content creator for the organization, focusing on CS:GO but also playing some other titles like VALORANT. He returned to professional competition for a short time when he stood in for Nemanja “nexa” Isaković during IEM Winter 2021.

After focusing on VALORANT at one point, there were reports of the Frenchman wanting to focus solely on Riot Games’ FPS. Some reports even said that KennyS was participating in trials for OG’s VALORANT division in April 2022.

Still, not much was officially said and KennyS has remained on the bench for G2, often taking part in the organization’s promotional videos. The newest report indicates that the player aims to leave the org “in the course of November” and will join Falcons, which is home to Nathan “NBK” Schmitt and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier.

Falcons, alongside HEET, have been arguably one of the most standout full French rosters in CS:GO this year. The squad almost qualified for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 after going 2-3 in the Europe RMR B. Falcons bid farewell to Maka on Oct. 25, making potential space for KennyS if the reported move comes to fruition.