KennyS reportedly joining OG’s VALORANT team

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, one of the most decorated snipers Counter-Strike has ever produced, is currently trialing on VALORANT and will sign with OG’s team, according to a report by neL, a reporter for the French outlet 1pv.fr.

The French legend has been inactive since March 2021, when G2 moved him to the bench. He is still tied to the organization and was even listed as a substitute for ESL Pro League season 15 last month. Since his benching, kennyS has been focused on streaming on Twitch and he’s played 25 hours of VALORANT on stream over the past 30 days, according to Twitch’s statistics website SullyGnome.

I'm told for days that kennyS is trialing on VALORANT and that he will join the VALORANT OG team.



Good for him, even tho I would prefer to see him in CS obviously. — neL (@neLendirekt) April 25, 2022

Rumors and reports that kennyS was trialing with Alliance, another European team, emerged last year but ended up not coming to fruition. The French star told Dexerto in October 2021 that if he didn’t find space in CS:GO, he’d find it elsewhere.

Shortly after the interview with Dexerto, kennyS went on to play BLAST Spike Nations, a VALORANT charity tournament. The AWPer was joined by his former teammate Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt and put on an absolute masterclass in his first official VALORANT map, dropping a 40-bomb with Jett on Icebox.

OG’s VALORANT lineup is currently down to just four players. The organization houses an all-French project and has only experienced subpar results so far since entering the scene in February 2021.

KennyS won a plethora of premier tournaments in CS:GO, including the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major in November 2015, when he was playing for Envy. He was also a part of other notable teams such as VeryGames, Titan, LDLC, and G2.

