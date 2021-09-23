IEM Fall to be played on latest CS:GO update

Pros will have less than a week to practice in the new update and compete in the last Regional Major Ranking ahead of the PGL Major Stockholm.

ESL confirmed today that IEM Fall, the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event for the PGL Major Stockholm, will use the newest CS:GO update that was introduced alongside Operation Riptide.

This will bring significant changes to the meta. In this new version of the game, players can drop utility the same way they dropped guns. The C4, Dust II and Ancient have been updated, the M4A1-S has been buffed, and the Desert Eagle has been nerfed.

Valve-sanctioned tournaments like IEM Fall usually run in the latest version of CS:GO and it won’t be different this time. The last RMR tournament ahead of the PGL Major Stockholm will kick off less than a week in four of the six regions, so professional players won’t have much time to prepare. “Change is good, but it might be too close to the major with the grenade change,” Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz tweeted yesterday.

As a Valve-sanctioned tournament, #IEM Fall will run on the latest version of CS:GO. Dropping utility, the updated versions of Dust2 and Ancient and all other changes made by the latest updates will be in effect. — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) September 23, 2021

These are bad news especially for teams like Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, Complexity, and OG, who have to play the BLAST Premier Fall Group C in the previous version in the upcoming days, while having to practice in the latest update in order to prepare for IEM Fall. “Really great if you have to play the old version for four more days for BLAST before your one day travel, one media day then first match at IEM,” said Graham “messioso” Pitt , Complexity’s general manager of CS:GO

IEM Fall will start on Sept. 29 in Europe, CIS, South America, and Oceania. The North American and Asian tournaments will kick off on Oct. 5 instead.