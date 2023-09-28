How to change FOV in CS2

Changing your FOV in any video game is an important step to take, and CS2 is no exception. The perfect FOV can be the difference maker in climbing the ranks, ultimately helping you feel at peace while switching from one opponent to another.

The last thing you want is your AK47 blocking your view because you haven’t set up your view model. CS2’s beta was rather limiting with these settings, and it’s a promising sign to see Valve integrate various elements that can help you get your gun out of the damn way.

If you’re looking to make CS2 your own experience, changing your FOV is integral. In CS:GO, my FOV placed my weapon far down, in the bottom left of my screen—giving me plenty of room to see anyone on my screen.

Why is FOV important in CS2?

Your gun is bulky and can easily get in the way of enemies in CS2. This is why positioning your weapons in a precise place is an important step.

This setting is dependent on you, and your personal preference. I’ve played with teammates who prefer their guns to sit in the very middle of their screen, which is bizarre to me.

I believe Counter-Strike to be a game that relies heavily on feel. If you’re feeling your movement and your aim, you’ll be tapping heads all day long and winning rounds in the process.

While it may be a tactical experience, at the end of the day, the person who has the most kills usually wins the match for their team. This is why getting things like FOV and sensitivity in order is incredibly important.

How to change your FOV in CS2

An easy find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your FOV in CS2, head to settings. Then click the magnifying glass next to “New” and type in “View model”. This will take you to where the setting is actually located.

You can find it in “Game” settings under “Item” if you don’t want to search.

CS2 gives you three options to choose from:

Desktop

This will be the default setting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Desktop places your weapon further into the distance. Your weapon will be closer to the center of your screen but looks like your arms are stretched out, and longer than the other presets. This is the default for CS2.

Classic

This is my personal favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Classic preset will push your weapon further into the corner of your screen. It won’t be as high up as the Desktop or Couch settings, giving you plenty of room to keep your eyes focused on the center of your screen.

Couch

Not my cup of tea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Couch moves your weapon further into the center of your screen and also brings it up more. It feels like the weapon is on your chin, but gives you more room to spot someone on the other side of your weapon.

How to change your FOV via the console in CS2

Change it, bit by bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t go too crazy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hacking into the mainframe to change your FOV is simple. Press “~” or whatever your console is bound to and type in “viewmodel_fov 54”. This will give you the lowest possible spot where your gun can sit on your screen.

“Viewmodel_fov 54” is the lowest, and “viewmodel_fov 68” is the highest. Changing your FOV to any number in between will move your weapon.

To change how high and how far into the middle your weapon sits on your screen, type in “viewmodel_offset_x”, “viewmodel_offset_y”, and “viewmodel_offset_z”. Change these bit by bit to understand how they impact your FOV.

When changing your FOV by console, remember what the number was prior to changing it. Otherwise, you might forget where it was before, and it could look and feel awful after changing it.

