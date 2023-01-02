HLTV Top 20 2022: Every announced CS:GO player ranked

A new year has begun, and with that, it’s time for CS:GO fans to finally learn who were the best players of Counter-Strike esports in 2022 according to HLTV, the leading website for CS:GO statistics.

HLTV took a deep dive into each tier-one player’s statistics throughout 2022 and will announce one CS:GO player each day starting from the bottom of the top 20 list until Jan. 14, when the three best players in the world will be revealed during the HLTV Award Show in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans will soon know if a new player will take the crown or if it will be handed to either s1mple or ZwyOo again, who were nominated as the best players in the world twice between 2018 and 2021.

Without further ado, here are the best CS:GO players in the world in 2022, according to HLTV.

Every CS:GO player that made HLTV’s top 20 in 2022

20) Jame

Photo via PGL

The captain of Outsiders, the neutral name Virtus.pro is using in CS:GO tournament, led his team to win IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored tournament of 2022, in November despite being dark horses at best.

Jame was named the MVP of the tournament because of his impactful plays and consistent ratings throughout the event. He averaged a 1.30 rating during the Legends Stage and Champions Stage of IEM Rio Major, according to HLTV.

The Russian AWPer and in-game leader didn’t do so well in the remainder of 2022, having averaged a 1.12 rating and 0.98 impact, according to HLTV, which is the reason he didn’t make it past the 20th position. This was the second time that Jame made HLTV’s top 20, as he was the 10th best player in the world in 2021.

“Maybe I’ve reached my peak, or I did at the Major—time will tell,” Jame said in an interview with HLTV. “All I can do is keep working and put my soul into it, so my conscience will be clear no matter the result.”

19) Yuurih

Photo via PGL

The Brazilian rifler of FURIA was consistently great throughout 2022. Even though the team didn’t win a trophy, he was one of the reasons the Brazilians reached the playoffs of both Major, including their semifinal run at IEM Rio Major in November.

Yuurih averaged a 1.13 rating, a 1.06 impact, and an 80.9 ADR in competitive matches in 2022, according to HLTV. He wasn’t put further up the list like he was in 2020 (14th) because his individual form wasn’t so great during the playoffs of important events this year.

“The game against NAVI in the Major in Rio [was my favorite moment of 2022],” yuurih told HLTV. “That day, everything was so incredible. The crowd, we were feeling very confident, and the coolest thing was that it was a very difficult game. To win a game like that in the quarterfinals against a team that is considered one of the best in the world, it’s very nice.”

18) Spinx

Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

Spinx was one of the best CS:GO players in the world in the first half of 2022 while he was still playing for ENCE. He helped them to finish runners-up at ESL Pro League season 15 in April and to reach the semifinals of PGL Antwerp Major in May, having averaged a 1.18 rating in the former and a 1.21 rating in the Legends Stage and Champions Stage of the former, according to HLTV.

The Israeli star made the jump to Vitality during the player break of 2022 and although he had a fabulous start as they won ESL Pro League season 16 in October, the international team had mediocre runs in the next tournaments and didn’t finish 2022 on a high note.

Spinx averaged a 1.10 rating and 1.08 impact throughout the year, according to HLTV, and made the top 20 for the first time in his career, despite not putting great numbers under Vitality in a consistent way as he did in ENCE.

“I think the reason my individual performance dropped off towards the end of the year is mostly because of adapting to a new style and losing a bit of confidence in myself,” Spinx said in an interview with HLTV.

This article will be updated daily once a new player is revealed by HLTV.