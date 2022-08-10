HEET rounds out CS:GO team with JACKZ

The former G2 player will once again play in an all-French lineup.

Veteran French rifler Audric “⁠JACKZ⁠” Jug has signed with HEET, filling the spot left vacant by the departure of his former G2 teammate Lucas “⁠Lucky⁠” Chastang earlier this week.

The move sees JACKZ go back to playing for an all-French team after spending the last three years of his career with G2’s international squad. During his stay with G2, he helped them win smaller events like the Champions Cup in 2019 and made it to the grand finals of prestigious events such as IEM Cologne in July 2021, PGL Stockholm Major in November 2021, and IEM Katowice in February 2022.

JACKZ was allowed to explore his options after a string of underwhelming results following G2’s grand final appearance at IEM Katowice, in which the international team bombed out in the early stages of important tournaments like PGL Antwerp Major, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne.

JACKZ’ transfer to HEET will mark his reunion with Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro, Aurélien “afro” Drapier, and Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni. The 30-year-old had already played with them when the team was still sponsorless in 2021 and used the DBL Poney tag. The DBL Poney lineup was picked up by HEET in January 2022.

“Despite the results and evolution we have seen from the team in the first six months, when the opportunity to sign a player of JACKZ’s caliber and T1 experience, we understood that it was necessary to make the move and bring him,” HEET’s COO Jasur “Jazz” Avizov said in a statement.

JACKZ’s under the HEET banner will take place at ESL Challenger League Europe season 42, which kicks off on Aug. 16.