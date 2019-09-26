G2 releases shox

G2 Esports is moving on from its long-standing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Richard “shox” Papillon, the organization announced today.

His departure comes after G2’s disappointing campaign at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August where they failed to reach the playoffs. Shox has been heavily linked to another big French team, Vitality, since they benched Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt.

G2 Esports on Twitter Thank You, Legend @G2shox https://t.co/sPTcJypmRg https://t.co/WTENDJgwZh

G2, on the other hand, is reportedly switching to an international squad and negotiating with Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač and Nemanja “nexa” Isaković from CR4ZY, who showed great promise at the StarLadder Berlin Major.

Shox has been playing for G2 since February 2016 and led multiple iterations of the French squad. He helped them win several big tournaments, including DreamHack Masters Malmö in September 2017, ESL Pro League season five finals, and ECS season one finals in June 2017.

“It’s been almost four years already… a player’s career is made up of highs and lows, indescribable joy and deep despair,” shox said. “In the nearly four years that I’ve spent with G2, I’ve experienced all these emotions. The road was never easy, the teammates I had along the way numerous, and I won’t forget any of them.”

While G2 hasn’t completed its reported move to an international roster, they’ll play with Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey in shox’s place. G2 will face ENCE in the opening round of ESL One New York, which begins today at 10am CT.