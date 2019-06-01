FURIA and FaZe advance to the DreamHack Masters Dallas semifinals

FURIA and FaZe Clan both moved on to the semifinals of DreamHack Masters Dallas yesterday.



The Brazilians played against Vitality in the quarterfinals and had no trouble beating the cs_summit four champions 2-0.



FURIA and Vitality started their series on Inferno. Despite Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut playing well with 25 kills, FURIA won 16-8 as they maintained their tactical and explosive approach that worked previously in the group stage.



The Brazilians repeated the 16-8 score on Nuke, Vitality’s map pick. Yuri “yuurih” Santos and Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo combined for 50 kills, while ZywOo and the rest of Vitality couldn’t answer back. FURIA built a huge 12-3 lead in the first half and only had to win a few more rounds to close things out against Vitality.



DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter A COMPLETE SLAUGHTER! @furiagg win the half 12-3! 😱😱😱 #DHMasters https://t.co/BytuiCBL0I

FaZe also claimed their series against G2 2-0. The first map was relatively easy and everybody on FaZe contributed to the 16-8 win on Inferno. Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer pulled out a great one-vs-three while holding Pit.



DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter GET OFF MY PROPERTY *pew pew* @olofmeister #DHMasters https://t.co/IIXt9ccY3b

The second map, Dust II, was tougher and it went all the way to triple overtime. FaZe secured the 25-23 win thanks to Nikola “NiKo” Kovač and Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács dropping 40 kills each.



DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter This is THE @guardiancsgo we all like to see! 🔥🔥🔥 #DHMasters https://t.co/c12EjDHhfg

FURIA and FaZe will probably have more difficult matches coming up against two of the best teams in the world, Team Liquid and ENCE, respectively. The Brazilians can be satisfied with their campaign already at a big event like this and FaZe are looking more organized under Filip “NEO” Kubski’s leadership.



As for Vitality, they likely feel a bit disappointed by only reaching the quarterfinals. They didn’t build immediate momentum after winning cs_summit four last week and will probably review their games against FURIA. G2 are finally showing some promise, though, making their first playoff run since ESL Cologne in July 2018.



The semifinals will be played today. Liquid will face off against FURIA at 2pm CT and ENCE will take on FaZe at 5:50pm CT.

