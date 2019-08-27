Friberg leaves Heroic

Legendary rifler Adam Friberg has been removed from Heroic’s starting CS:GO lineup following the expiration of his contract today.

Heroic praised the former Ninjas in Pyjamas player for his time with the organization in its official announcement. The organization hasn’t announced a replacement for Friberg yet. The King of Banana will be looking for a new team.

Heroic on Twitter Today, we bid farewell to one of the greatest. Adam Friberg, a legend within the esports community have decided it’s time to move on. As his contract expires, our Swedish hero will no longer be competing in a Heroic jersey. Read More: https://t.co/dHcOV0FUoB

Friberg’s 18-month tenure with Heroic included many success stories for the organization. The team won the GG.Bet Sydney Invitational in March and TOYOTA Master CS:GO Bangkok in November 2018, beating TYLOO in the finals to earn $40,000.

Heroic have been relatively consistent, performing well at the mid-to-lower tier tournaments but failing to break into the upper echelon of competition. The team finished a respectable top-six at Intel Extreme Masters XIV Chicago in July, losing to Vitality.

“I’ve played with friberg just short of [one and a half years], and he’s not only been a phenomenal teammate, but also a friend for life,” former teammate Patrick “es3tag” Hansen said. “His absence will surely be noticed, as he was the entire package. A hypeman, a joker, and The King of Banana.”

This move comes after Danish AWPer Niels-Christian “NaToSapiX” Sillassen was removed from the starting roster on Aug. 20 and replaced by 19-year old up-and-coming talent Johannes “b0RUP” Borup. Heroic’s CS:GO roster now features b0RUP, es3tag, Martin “stavn” Lund, and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer.