Evil Geniuses reportedly creating an academy CS:GO division

Evil Geniuses is set to enter CS:GO’s academy space, according to reports from Jaxon and Dust2.us.

Both reports indicate that EG is in talks with Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts, two teams that have been competing without financial backing. EG is reportedly planning to sign both teams, but as of this moment, the negotiations with Carpe Diem have progressed more and it’s unlikely that Party Astronauts and EG will close on a deal soon.

Carpe Diem are composed of Colby “Walco” Walsh, Jerric “wiz” Jiang, Jadan “HexT” Postma, Connor “chop” Sullivan, and Anthony “CLASIA” Kearney. They have been together for two months and mostly play in ESEA Cups in North America. Party Astronauts, on the other hand, are far more experienced overseas, having recently played at ESL Pro League season 15 and the PGL Antwerp Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament.

These reports come after EG’s main roster has failed to deliver positive results in all tournaments so far in 2022. The organization signed the ELEAGUE Boston Major champions Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, Timothy “autimatic” Ta, and William “RUSH” Wierzba this year to join Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, but they are in a deep slump. EG have won just 16 of the 44 maps they’ve played so far in 2022 and won only four out of 15 best-of-three series.

If EG officially signs Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts, this deal could spell trouble for the organization. ESL is in charge of running most of the North American CS:GO circuit and the tournament organizer does not allow organizations to field more than one team in a competition. Party Astronauts has played in the same events as EG’s main roster in the past, which adds the potential for a conflict of interest.