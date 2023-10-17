ENCE Snappi calls out CS2 saying it’s in ‘such a bad state’ it’s hard to play on LAN

IEM Sydney 2023 is the first tier one tournament to be played in Counter-Strike 2. Viewers around the world are watching and enjoying the event. However, a few of them believe the game is too broken to be played competitively, including ENCE’s Snappi.

The in-game leader kept his cool and led ENCE to a victory over Fnatic on Oct. 17. The win booked ENCE a place in the playoffs and upper bracket final, while their opponents dropped to the lower bracket. But, Snappi was far from jovial, criticizing CS2 for being in “such a bad state” in the post-game interview.

“I think everything is [super buggy] at the moment. Like, the game is in such a bad state at the moment that it’s actually hard to play it on a high level, I feel, because the movement just doesn’t feel like CS:GO at the moment, and we’re trying to abuse everything we can about it, but it’s a bit tough, and I hope that Valve is fast [with the fixes],” Snappi told Heccu after the series.

ENCE still have a long road before they can celebrate like this in Sydney. Given they don’t stumble upon game-breaking bugs. Photo by Viola Schuldner via ESL Gaming

CS2 being flooded with bugs and issues is no secret. Ever since its release on Sept. 27, both average and pro players have been sending tons of feedback to Valve regarding both the gameplay itself, but also other issues like cheaters. The developers have been fixing as many problems as they can, but there’s still much work to be done.

A few professionals like ropz have admitted the best way to solve CS2 is to play it as much as possible. The more feedback pros and players give, the better data Valve will have to work on. “It’s a new game, people need to be open-minded about it and know that this is going to take some time. It’s not going to be perfect from the get-go, it’s just about being patient and open-minded,” ropz told HLTV on Sept. 28.

IEM Sydney 2023 continues this week, with its final scheduled to take place this Sunday, Oct. 22.

About the author