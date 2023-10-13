IEM Sydney 2023: CS2 scores, brackets, results

This will be CS2's debut at the highest level.

One Counter-Terrorist and one Terrorist side by side next to Counter-Strike 2's logo.
Image via Valve

IEM Sydney 2023, the first big CS2 tournament of the year, will run from Oct. 15 to 22. Some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world will attend it and if you can’t watch every match, the best way to keep track of what’s going on in Australia is by following the scores, brackets, and results for IEM Sydney.

The $250,000 tournament has split the 16 participating teams into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, which will be played from Oct. 20 to 22 in front of a live crowd at the Aware Super Theatre. All the matches of IEM Sydney 2023 will be played as best-of-three series, minus the opening round, which is all best-of-ones.

Here’s everything you need to keep track of what’s happening at IEM Sydney, including the full schedule, brackets, and results.

IEM Sydney 2023 group stage brackets

Screenshot taken of the group A bracket of IEM Sydney 2023's CS2 tournament.
This group has clear favorites in the form of MOUZ and Vitality. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Screenshot taken of the group B bracket of IEM Sydney 2023's CS2 tournament.
Group B is arguably less stacked. Screenshot by Dot Esports
IEM Sydney 2023 group stage schedule, scores, and results

All match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Sunday, Oct. 15

  • 8:30pm: NAVI vs. Apeks
  • 8:30pm: MOUZ vs. Vertex
  • 9:30pm: Vitality vs. BetBoom
  • 9:30pm: FaZe vs. GamerLegion
  • 10:30pm: ENCE vs. Lynn Vision
  • 10:30pm: Fnatic vs. C9
  • 11:30pm: Monte vs. Complexity
  • 11:30pm: G2 vs. Grayhound

Monday, Oct. 16

  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A upper bracket semifinal
  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A lower bracket round one
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A upper bracket semifinal
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A lower bracket round one
  • 9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B lower bracket round one
  • 9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B lower bracket round one

Tuesday, Oct. 17

  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B upper bracket semifinal
  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A lower bracket semifinal
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B upper bracket semifinal
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A lower bracket semifinal
  • 9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B lower bracket semifinal
  • 9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B lower bracket semifinal

Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A lower bracket final
  • 12:30: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A upper bracket final
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B upper bracket final
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B lower bracket final

IEM Sydney 2023 playoff bracket

Screenshot taken of IEM Sydney 2023's CS2 tournament playoffs bracket.
This is how the IEM Sydney 2023 playoffs are structured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

IEM Sydney 2023 playoff schedule, scores, and results

All match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Friday, Oct. 20

  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • First quarterfinal
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Oct. 21

  • 12:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • First semifinal
  • 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Second semifinal

Sunday, Oct. 22

  • 2:30am: TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand finals
