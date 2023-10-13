IEM Sydney 2023: CS2 scores, brackets, results

This will be CS2's debut at the highest level.

IEM Sydney 2023, the first big CS2 tournament of the year, will run from Oct. 15 to 22. Some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world will attend it and if you can’t watch every match, the best way to keep track of what’s going on in Australia is by following the scores, brackets, and results for IEM Sydney.

The $250,000 tournament has split the 16 participating teams into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, which will be played from Oct. 20 to 22 in front of a live crowd at the Aware Super Theatre. All the matches of IEM Sydney 2023 will be played as best-of-three series, minus the opening round, which is all best-of-ones.

Here’s everything you need to keep track of what’s happening at IEM Sydney, including the full schedule, brackets, and results.

IEM Sydney 2023 group stage brackets

This group has clear favorites in the form of MOUZ and Vitality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Group B is arguably less stacked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

IEM Sydney 2023 group stage schedule, scores, and results

All match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Sunday, Oct. 15

8:30pm: NAVI vs. Apeks

8:30pm: MOUZ vs. Vertex

9:30pm: Vitality vs. BetBoom

9:30pm: FaZe vs. GamerLegion

10:30pm: ENCE vs. Lynn Vision

10:30pm: Fnatic vs. C9

11:30pm: Monte vs. Complexity

11:30pm: G2 vs. Grayhound

Monday, Oct. 16

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket semifinal

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket round one

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket semifinal

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket round one

9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket round one

9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket round one



Tuesday, Oct. 17

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket semifinal

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket semifinal

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket semifinal

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket semifinal

9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket semifinal

9:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket semifinal



Wednesday, Oct. 18

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group A lower bracket final

12:30: TBD vs. TBD Group A upper bracket final

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B upper bracket final

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Group B lower bracket final



IEM Sydney 2023 playoff bracket

This is how the IEM Sydney 2023 playoffs are structured. Screenshot by Dot Esports

IEM Sydney 2023 playoff schedule, scores, and results

All match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Friday, Oct. 20

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD First quarterfinal

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Second quarterfinal



Saturday, Oct. 21

12:30am: TBD vs. TBD First semifinal

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Second semifinal



Sunday, Oct. 22

2:30am: TBD vs. TBD Grand finals



