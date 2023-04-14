CS:GO streamer pulls off perfect 1-vs-5 clutch, and even Valve is impressed

Some plays in CS:GO deserve all the praise they can get, like this recent five-shot-five-kill monster from streamer Trucklover86.

The content creator was playing a game on Anubis on April 13, and he might have just pulled the best Ace of 2023—and even the official Counter-Strike profile on Twitter agreed. During this play, Trucklover86 landed five perfect one-taps when left all on his own, defusing the bomb afterward and getting possibly the sweetest victory in his life.

At the beginning of the clutch, Trucklover86 landed two clean headshots with a Desert Eagle, which allowed him to secure an AK-47. Most people in this scenario would flee the scene to save the weapon for the next round, but not this Twitch streamer. He confidently approached the B site and landed another two one-taps.

Afterward, all that was left was to flush out the last player and defuse the bomb, and Trucklover86 did it as if he was the clutch minister itself. By faking the defuse, he baited the last player, secured a headshot in style, and sealed the deal.

“Clip of the year baby,” the streamer immediately announced, and it’s tough to disagree. When even the official game’s profile retweets your play—something it doesn’t often do—you know you’ve accomplished something magnificent.

With Counter-Strike 2 launching sometime this summer, it’s more than likely that Trucklover86’s play indeed becomes the best in CS:GO in 2023. The race is on to see if anyone can best this.