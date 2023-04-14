CS2 fans beg Valve to bring over vital CS:GO server feature in sequel update

Valve has promised to overhaul several key Global Offensive mechanics as the title heads into Counter-Strike 2, but players are begging for one more server-focused change that’ll let them join matches anywhere in the world.

Fans are asking to have the ability to decide which CS2 servers they’ll actually join when matchmaking, but in turn, this means they’ll likely suffer the laggy consequences of their actions. This is a feature other Valve esports giants have implemented, and it seems the CS:GO player base has made up their minds.

Crowds amassed in an April 13 Reddit post, banding together all in the hopes of convincing Valve to allow one thing: to play in whichever region they desire in CS2.

The discussion, which was sparked in that same April 13 thread, was led by an image created by a user aptly named /u/CS2Z_HYPE. In the mock image, nearly 20 server options were listed, ranging from Europe East and Russia to Argentina and Peru.

In particular, Counter-Strike players suggested this feature could solve issues for fans who’ve been paired with other gamers who can’t really communicate in a mutual language. Players have already found themselves on teams with other players who can’t speak “the tiniest bit of English” or vice versa, in the beta, making cohesion a nightmare. That situation has become a bit of a CS:GO meme over the past few years.

The is, of course, one big problem with the feature: high ping.

That’s something CS players said they would be happy to deal with though. The gathered fans acknowledged they would be trading server-picking power for some lag issues, and most seemed like they would be okay with that reality.

Some suggested if Valve were worried about that, they could add a “max ping” setting as a counterweight, removing over 100 ping players from the team-up pools.

CS:GO currently has a feature that’s designed to limit players from joining server regions they’re not meant to. Players can limit their max server ping, forcing them to join the lobbies which are closest to their location. However, some claimed if the server fails to find one in your max ping, it immediately “searches with high ping” instead.

Valve has maintained radio silence on CS2 updates so far. It even seems the devs aren’t giving access to any more players, leaving fans somewhat out of the loop.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more from Valve regarding the release date and any new features that are coming our way soon.