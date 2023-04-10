CS:GO player hits one in a million shot to ace enemy team on Inferno

A casual CS:GO player called sp1cay recently pulled off a play on Inferno that not even the G.O.A.T s1mple has come close to doing so far in his professional career. It’s a highlight that must be recorded, otherwise, no one would believe the story.

In a video posted on April 9, Sp1cay headed to Inferno’s Banana with a leftover AWP from the previous round and after throwing an HE grenade as part of an anti-rush strategy, he peeked with the sniper rifle on Car, possibly wanting to get a kill or two before being traded.

What the player didn’t know, however, was the round would be over immediately after the first shot. Not only did the shot hit the first Terrorist, but all the remaining ones as well, as they were lined up and obliterated in seconds.

For this to happen according to content creator 3kliksphilip’s video from 2021, all five players have to be lined up and close to each other and the AWPer must hit a headshot if the enemies have full HP. In sp1cay’s case, however, the players had been softened by the HE grenade and were killed regardless of whether they were headshotted or not.

To this day, sp1cay is only the second player in the world to have uploaded an AWP ace with just one bullet, which shows how rare this CS:GO achievement is. The other player who did it is named Dark_Moon and it also happened on Inferno’s Banana. It’s unlikely that five players are able to line up in that fashion in any other spot in CS:GO.

If you want to see more, sp1cay is going to upload the enemy team’s voice comms next on Reddit and YouTube.