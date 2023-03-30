CS legend is quitting Counter-Strike 2 until Valve solves cheating issue

Legendary player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg is not coming back to Counter-Strike 2‘s official Dust II matchmaking unless Valve resolves the console command that allows players to literally enable wall-hacking in official servers.

During his last attempt to play CS2‘s limited test build, f0rest faced a player on the enemy team blatantly using wall-hack and inevitably died repeatedly to him, despite being hiding behind doors and even inside of smokes.

“That was not fun, we’re going to wait [to play] Counter-Strike 2 until they fix that [referring to the wall-hacking issue],” f0rest said, explaining that he will play private 10-man lobbies but not the official matchmaking or simply quit and play Apex Legends instead.

This bug was discovered this week and is already ruining the experience for some players as players can easily find out across the internet the console command that enables wall-hack in CS2‘s official servers.

F0rest isn’t the only one to call it quits until Valve updates the game and removes the console command that enables wall-hack. Veteran CS:GO content creator WarOwl said that CS2‘s limited test is “pretty much unplayable” right now and hopes that Valve patches the game soon.

The limited test of CS2 has been out to a small portion of the player based on criteria like Trust Factor and activity since March 22 as a way for Valve to collect feedback from the players and iron out any issues ahead of the worldwide launch of CS2 this summer.

Players who got access were mostly having a good time and complimenting the developers on the new mechanics like the smoke grenade changes, while players who were kept out have been consuming CS content more than any time this year.

But it seems that this game-breaking bug is killing all the excitement in the past few days and Valve is yet to say if the developers are working on it or not.

Dot Esports has reached out to Valve but got no response at this time.