A new Counter-Strike 2 update is set to hit the live servers today, and to the joy of many players including the legendary Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Valve has disabled all development console commands—including the one that literally enabled wall-hacks in official matches.

Players with access to CS2’s limited test found out this week that typing the command “cl_physics_highlight_active 5” in the game’s console enabled wall-hacks to the game and part of the player base was abusing this bug even though you can only play unranked matches at the moment, as you can see in the clip below. Thanks to today’s patch, this will no longer be possible.

Release Notes for today are up, focusing on CS2 Limited Test updates and fixes: https://t.co/Adnv0anig4 — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 30, 2023

On top of disabling the development console commands, Valve has also attended requests and added the so-called “inspect cancel” feature to CS2. This minor feature that is present in CS:GO allows players to show off their knife skins more properly. The developers also fixed some bugs that had been reported like one that made HE grenades affect the smoke grenades through walls, in addition to several visual fixes.

Here are the complete notes for CS2’s March 30 update.

Counter-Strike 2’s March 30 patch notes

Networking

Multiple network traffic optimizations.

Shooting random seeds are now correctly desynchronized between server and client code.

Visuals

Fixed positions of overhead labels and ping elements at different resolutions.

Fixed halo around enemies to not give away their locations.

Bomb code will now correctly clear when aborting the bomb plant.

Fixed rare inspect animations to be rare and not every anim.

Inspect then reload (“f”, “r”, “f”, “r”) more closely matches CS:GO behavior.

Disabled all development console commands (including “cl_physics_highlight_active 5”).

Gameplay

HE grenades no longer affect smokes through walls.

Disabled collisions between ragdolls.

Players will no longer drop weapons when getting a bonus weapon in Deathmatch.

Trajectory preview for decoy grenades is now correct.

Improved behavior of picking up weapons with the use key.

Input system

Buy menu and scoreboard now allow movement while they have focus.

Team intro allows voice chat.

Keys will no longer get stuck when opening the steam overlay.

Fixed many cases where user input would get confused.

Multiple actions cannot be bound to one key.

Sound

Adjustments to smoke grenade sound timing at a distance.

Fixed a bug where flashbang or grenade sound effect would remain if player died while having that sound effect active.

Added dedicated player-only sound when a grenade is correctly jump-thrown.

Fixed chat wheel lines to be restricted to legitimate chat wheel lines that can be configured in game options.

Dust II