One feature is missing from CS2, and players desperately want it back

One minor aspect from CS:GO is missing from Counter-Strike 2, and players rallied together and voiced their desire to see it return to the game.

A player posted on CS:GO’s official subreddit on March 29 and listed a few “minor” changes that need to be made to CS2. From the small list, what stood out was not being able to inspect your weapons and immediately cancel the inspection with the R button, and repeating it. Many players in the comments agreed that while it was a small feature, it certainly needs to be fixed in CS2.

“Inspect cancel is gone? That is a BIG nerf to the old karambit,” said the top comment on the page. “I literally can’t play if I’m not able to spam the inspect animation of the default knives,” another one added.

All in all, players underlined that having the ability to constantly spam F and R keys, which were responsible for inspecting and canceling the inspection, respectively, is a huge blow to their warmup routines. Besides, those who own a knife or two claim that they won’t be able to show off their skins in the game properly.

“I NEED the inspect cancel, how else am I supposed to show off my karambit/butterfly/etc. spinning skills,” one player wrote.

Besides this, the original list also included things like the option to display numbers rather than icons at the top of the HUD like before, and having the option to disable the cards which show the kills a player gets. Overall, these minor changes mostly relate to the UI, which in the opinion of the few players on the subreddit is just packed with too many things.