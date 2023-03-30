CS2 adds long-awaited bomb update, but players are already demanding yet another change

Counter-Strike 2’s closed test beta continues to introduce countless new features to shake the shooter’s scene to its core, but one particular change has spurred on a “suggestion” for further changes.

Valve recently integrated a bomb icon that sits atop the images of whatever terrorist holding it, and now gamers want the CS2 devs to go one step further by adding defuse kits.

The topic perked the ears of gamers in the player base in a March 30 Reddit post, where finally Counter-Strike players’ perspectives aligned, with the consensus determining CTs have been left out to dry without their own quality-of-life feature.

Players agreed this should be Valve’s next step, though some players saw this as an opportunity to mess with other Counter-Strike gamers—many said they would edit their image so they could foot teammates into thinking they had the bomb. Others said they’d play “hot potato” with the bomb if they knew they were carrying it.

The new bomb image is one of the newest features the CS2 beta has debuted. Elsewhere, Valve integrated new smoke grenades that shift the way the game is played by dissipating when a grenade or bullet goes through it. The devs also changed the UI, changed crosshairs, and removed the tick system fans have been begging them to change for years.

Players now think this is the next change for Valve to take into consideration. Every player knows the feeling of forgetting the bomb in spawn as they’re on the site, now we’ll know who to blame when it’s missing.

It’s a simple feature, but one that seems vital for CS2’s next update.