Counter-Strike 2 brings back game-changing 1.6 feature that proves nowhere is safe

Valve has already piled a ton of new features into Counter-Strike 2 during the title’s closed beta that are sure to shake the meta to its core, and interestingly some changes even have their roots in the older iterations of the franchise.

In this case, it’s wall bangs. They originally felt like they were a thing of the past in Global Offensive after every wall was paper-thing in CS 1.6.

A week into the ongoing invite-only CS2 beta, eagle-eyed players have noticed if you spray through the wall and ceiling at CT spawn on A-short on Dust 2 you can actually hit enemy players. While this has only been spotted in one place so far, CS gamers—especially 1.6 veterans—are expecting more to pop up soon.

In CS 1.6, wall bangs were a constant concern for players as they pushed around the map. Each map had a long list of walls that could be penetrated by most bullets, and it seems CS2, at least in its beta form, is toying with the idea in places.

These newly-found wall bang spots could stay the same as CS2 rolls on, or it could eventually be a feature Valve tones down as the Summer 2023 release date draws closer.

CS2’s arrival has brought in a ton of new features. Smokes have been completely revamped and can be dispersed by explosions or bullets, exposing players on the other side and UI has been almost changed entirely to give the franchise a fancy new look. In the backend too, Valve has added more settings like recoil control crosshairs.

There’s still plenty of room for improvement in CS2 as well. The 1.6-style wall bang is a feature that can change the game entirely, but we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s still around by the time the official release rolls around.

CS2 is still in closed beta and has no proper release date just yet.