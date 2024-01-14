Counter-Strike 2: All CS2 glove skins and how much they’re worth

Counter-Strike 2 has a ton of skins, and I mean a ton. Among them, two categories stand out: knives and gloves. There are over 70 different glove skins in CS2, so we’ve compiled them all into a single comprehensive list showcasing their looks and (often steep) prices.
All glove skins in CS2 and their prices
Glove skins in CS2 are just as rare as knives and often have a high price tag. While knives tend to be quite affordable (check out our best cheap knives guide to see exactly which), gloves tend to remain on the expensive side. Nevertheless, the options are nearly endless, as you’ll see by looking at all gloves in CS2. With over 70 in total, Valve loves its variety of rare items, and so do the players—a fact easily proven by the astronomic prices of particular gloves.
Broken Fang Gloves
Released as part of Operation Broken Fang, the Broken Fang gloves are some of the best-looking in CS2. As such, they often reach high prices, but there are many affordable options as well (so long as you’re satisfied with worse quality and signs of wear and tear). They’re among the most commonly purchased gloves, sporting a leather and snakeskin combination adorned with a twisting snake symbol of the Broken Fang. They are the following:
- Broken Fang Gloves | Jade – $100-$1300
- Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded – $75-$1300
- Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged – $68-$440
- Broken Fang Gloves | Needle Point – $60-$400
If you ask me, the best of this bunch is the Broken Fang Gloves | Jade, which gives a stellar look to your character’s hands, and the glossy green is thematically fitting with the snakes and other shenanigans associated with Operation Broken Fang. You can get a good pair for about $100.
Driver Gloves
Another pair of gloves available in the Operation Broken Fang Case, the Driver gloves are somewhat thematically separated from the militaristic nature of Counter-Strike. Nevertheless, you can roleplay as Ryan Gosling by enclosing your fists in these tight-fitting leather gloves that, though not exactly geared for maneuvering weapons, have so much flair everyone will want to be you. There are many Driver gloves in CS2:
- Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard – $330-$1160
- Driver Gloves | Rezan the Red – $80-$1300
- Driver Gloves | Black Tie – $135-$2800
- Driver Gloves | Queen Jaguar – $70-$860
- Driver Gloves | Imperial Plaid – $250-$780
- Driver Gloves | King Snake – $230-$1700
- Driver Gloves | Overtake – $80-$850
- Driver Gloves | Racing Green – $50-$550
- Driver Gloves | Crimson Weave – $200-$1300
- Driver Gloves | Lunar Weave – $100-$500
- Driver Gloves | Diamondback – $95-$320
- Driver Gloves | Convoy – $80-$150
Hand Wraps
The Hand Wraps gloves are some of the simplest glove skins, but nevertheless they fit the game perfectly. The Wraps can drastically range in quality, with some looking too experimental in coloring and design, while others significantly improve your viewmodel. The Wraps look rogue and more suited to the Terrorist side, and are great in combination with T weapons like the AK-47 (default or Cartel). They come in many varieties, which are the following:
- Hand Wraps | CAUTION! – $180-$1600
- Hand Wraps | Constrictor – $60-$390
- Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh – $70-$350
- Hand Wraps | Giraffe – $75-$1010
- Hand Wraps | Cobalt Skulls – $320-$3000+
- Hand Wraps | Overprint – $140-$1300
- Hand Wraps | Duct Tape – $70-$450
- Hand Wraps | Arboreal – $70-$330
- Hand Wraps | Slaughter – $200-$750
- Hand Wraps | Badlands – $90-$1030
- Hand Wraps | Leather – $160-$370
- Hand Wraps | Spruce DDPAT – $100-$210
In my humble opinion, the best Hand Wraps in CS2 are undoubtedly the Hand Wraps | Slaughter due to their combination of color and design. The Slaughter variation looks like the Hand Wraps have been soaked in blood, either due to injury on your character or otherwise, and this veil of mystery adds some character to them, allowing you to cook up a headcanon on what may have happened before you put them on.
Moto Gloves
You can consider the Moto Gloves in CS2 as an all-around upgrade on the Driver gloves. While the latter has a more simplistic leather look, the Moto Gloves go all-out in detail with all the hardened leather you’d expect from a pair of professional driving gloves. You can’t use the Moto Gloves for bike rides in CS2, but they do help increase your grip on your M4 or AWP. The Moto Gloves are also incredibly varied in looks and price:
- Moto Gloves | Blood Pressure – $100-$1450
- Moto Gloves | Finish Line – $90-$1400
- Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company – $70-$810
- Moto Gloves | Smoke Out – $90-$450
- Moto Gloves | Turtle – $105-$1500
- Moto Gloves | Transport – $70-$1500
- Moto Gloves | POW! – $105-$750
- Moto Gloves | Polygon – $140-$430
- Moto Gloves | Cool Mint – $170-$1200
- Moto Gloves | Boom! – $110-$1400
- Moto Gloves | Spearmint – $400-$4600+
- Moto Gloves | Eclipse – $100-$400
Specialist Gloves
One of the most expensive skin categories in all of CS2, the Specialist Gloves may also be the rare case where the price is somewhat justified. Though the most expensive Specialist Gloves are by no means reasonably valued, most feature stellar looks for a solid price. They are similar in design to the Moto Gloves, and Valve describes them as “designed to take (and give) a beating,” making them perfect for an environment where 10 (or more) people shoot at each other. Specialist Gloves have the following variations:
- Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono – $1200-$11000+
- Specialist Gloves | Emerald Web – $500-$890
- Specialist Gloves | Foundation – $180-$1010
- Specialist Gloves | Forest DDPAT – $110-$260
- Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike – $205-$1400
- Specialist Gloves | Marble Fade – $170-$1500
- Specialist Gloves | Field Agent – $140-$750
- Specialist Gloves | Lt. Commander – $140-$430
- Specialist Gloves | Fade – $210-$1600
- Specialist Gloves | Mogul – $160-$1400
- Specialist Gloves | Crimson Web – $160-$850
- Specialist Gloves | Buckshot – $75-$620
The Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono can reach astronomically high prices in Factory New conditions. At the time of writing, only a single pair is listed online, and none have sold in the past few days. The price of $11000 is standard for an item of such rarity but pales in comparison to the most expensive skins sold in Counter-Strike, such as the AK-47 | Case Hardened Blue Gem. Like other expensive gloves, this pair is found in the Glove and Operation Hydra cases—both of which are as pricy as a whole skin.
Sport Gloves
The Sport Gloves resemble those worn by football (soccer) goalkeepers and are equally as flashy. Sporting (pun intended) many colors and variations, the Sport Gloves offer a look similar to what we’ve seen with the Specialist and Driver gloves, but with unique details like velcro on the wrists and deeply-colored leather patterns woven into the center. The Sport Gloves, like the Specialist, are also among the most expensive CS2 skins, and you’ll see exactly what I mean in the variations listed below:
- Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze – $1600-$1610
- Sport Gloves | Superconductor – $1100-$6000
- Sport Gloves | Arid – $320-$1500
- Sport Gloves | Pandora’s Box – $1300-$13000+
- Sport Gloves | Slingshot – $350-$3100
- Sport Gloves | Nocts – $320-$3200
- Sport Gloves | Scarlet Shamagh – $230-$650
- Sport Gloves | Big Game – $200-$420
- Sport Gloves | Vice – $880-$3500
- Sport Gloves | Omega – $310-$1500
- Sport Gloves | Amphibious – $550-$2300
- Sport Gloves | Bronze Morph – $140-$1600
The fact that the Pandora’s Box gloves cost over $13000 is a testament to their desirability. Though not too unique in design, they’re so flashy and have so much flair that players are ready to pay astronomical amounts for them—and if you’re among them, you can try your luck for them in the Glove and Operation Hydra cases.
Bloodhound Gloves
Last but not least, we have the Bloodhound Gloves, which are brothers-in-design with the Broken Fang Gloves. They have a similar leather theme adorned with the skull and daggers of Operation Bloodhound. These gloves are gritty and brutal, and they suit the Terrorist lore of CS2 perfectly. They can be a significant visual upgrade to your view model, no matter which weapon you’re holding. There are only a few Bloodhound Gloves, and unlike the entries above, they have cheaper options for purchase as well. Bloodhound Gloves come in the following varieties:
- Bloodhound Gloves | Snakebite – $80-$950
- Bloodhound Gloves | Bronzed – $80-$880
- Bloodhound Gloves | Charred – $110-$350
- Bloodhound Gloves | Guerrilla – $80-$130
Bloodhound Gloves are some of the best-looking in the game and can easily rival the Broken Fang pairs. I also believe the Bloodhound Gloves are superior due to their pricing, as you can cop a fairly good-looking pair for under $100, which is rare for skins of this level.