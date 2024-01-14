Counter-Strike 2: All CS2 glove skins and how much they’re worth

Counter-Strike 2 has a ton of skins, and I mean a ton. Among them, two categories stand out: knives and gloves. There are over 70 different glove skins in CS2, so we’ve compiled them all into a single comprehensive list showcasing their looks and (often steep) prices.

All glove skins in CS2 and their prices

Glove skins in CS2 are just as rare as knives and often have a high price tag. While knives tend to be quite affordable (check out our best cheap knives guide to see exactly which), gloves tend to remain on the expensive side. Nevertheless, the options are nearly endless, as you’ll see by looking at all gloves in CS2. With over 70 in total, Valve loves its variety of rare items, and so do the players—a fact easily proven by the astronomic prices of particular gloves.

Broken Fang Gloves

The Broken Fang Gloves. Jade are a marvelous combination of color and symbolism. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Released as part of Operation Broken Fang, the Broken Fang gloves are some of the best-looking in CS2. As such, they often reach high prices, but there are many affordable options as well (so long as you’re satisfied with worse quality and signs of wear and tear). They’re among the most commonly purchased gloves, sporting a leather and snakeskin combination adorned with a twisting snake symbol of the Broken Fang. They are the following:

Broken Fang Gloves | Jade – $100-$1300

Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded – $75-$1300

Broken Fang Gloves | Unhinged – $68-$440

Broken Fang Gloves | Needle Point – $60-$400

If you ask me, the best of this bunch is the Broken Fang Gloves | Jade, which gives a stellar look to your character’s hands, and the glossy green is thematically fitting with the snakes and other shenanigans associated with Operation Broken Fang. You can get a good pair for about $100.

Driver Gloves

The Driver gloves are one of the most varied glove skin categories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another pair of gloves available in the Operation Broken Fang Case, the Driver gloves are somewhat thematically separated from the militaristic nature of Counter-Strike. Nevertheless, you can roleplay as Ryan Gosling by enclosing your fists in these tight-fitting leather gloves that, though not exactly geared for maneuvering weapons, have so much flair everyone will want to be you. There are many Driver gloves in CS2:

Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard – $330-$1160

Driver Gloves | Rezan the Red – $80-$1300

Driver Gloves | Black Tie – $135-$2800

Driver Gloves | Queen Jaguar – $70-$860

Driver Gloves | Imperial Plaid – $250-$780

Driver Gloves | King Snake – $230-$1700

Driver Gloves | Overtake – $80-$850

Driver Gloves | Racing Green – $50-$550

Driver Gloves | Crimson Weave – $200-$1300

Driver Gloves | Lunar Weave – $100-$500

Driver Gloves | Diamondback – $95-$320

Driver Gloves | Convoy – $80-$150

Hand Wraps

The Hand Wraps are one of the more unique, yet simplest, glove skins in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hand Wraps gloves are some of the simplest glove skins, but nevertheless they fit the game perfectly. The Wraps can drastically range in quality, with some looking too experimental in coloring and design, while others significantly improve your viewmodel. The Wraps look rogue and more suited to the Terrorist side, and are great in combination with T weapons like the AK-47 (default or Cartel). They come in many varieties, which are the following:

Hand Wraps | CAUTION! – $180-$1600

Hand Wraps | Constrictor – $60-$390

Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh – $70-$350

Hand Wraps | Giraffe – $75-$1010

Hand Wraps | Cobalt Skulls – $320-$3000+

Hand Wraps | Overprint – $140-$1300

Hand Wraps | Duct Tape – $70-$450

Hand Wraps | Arboreal – $70-$330

Hand Wraps | Slaughter – $200-$750

Hand Wraps | Badlands – $90-$1030

Hand Wraps | Leather – $160-$370

Hand Wraps | Spruce DDPAT – $100-$210

In my humble opinion, the best Hand Wraps in CS2 are undoubtedly the Hand Wraps | Slaughter due to their combination of color and design. The Slaughter variation looks like the Hand Wraps have been soaked in blood, either due to injury on your character or otherwise, and this veil of mystery adds some character to them, allowing you to cook up a headcanon on what may have happened before you put them on.

Moto Gloves

The Moto Gloves. Spearmint is one of the most expensive Factory New skins in CS2 at over $4600. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can consider the Moto Gloves in CS2 as an all-around upgrade on the Driver gloves. While the latter has a more simplistic leather look, the Moto Gloves go all-out in detail with all the hardened leather you’d expect from a pair of professional driving gloves. You can’t use the Moto Gloves for bike rides in CS2, but they do help increase your grip on your M4 or AWP. The Moto Gloves are also incredibly varied in looks and price:

Moto Gloves | Blood Pressure – $100-$1450

Moto Gloves | Finish Line – $90-$1400

Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company – $70-$810

Moto Gloves | Smoke Out – $90-$450

Moto Gloves | Turtle – $105-$1500

Moto Gloves | Transport – $70-$1500

Moto Gloves | POW! – $105-$750

Moto Gloves | Polygon – $140-$430

Moto Gloves | Cool Mint – $170-$1200

Moto Gloves | Boom! – $110-$1400

Moto Gloves | Spearmint – $400-$4600+

Moto Gloves | Eclipse – $100-$400

Specialist Gloves

The Specialist Gloves. Crimson Kimono, priced at over $11000, is one of the most expensive CS2 skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most expensive skin categories in all of CS2, the Specialist Gloves may also be the rare case where the price is somewhat justified. Though the most expensive Specialist Gloves are by no means reasonably valued, most feature stellar looks for a solid price. They are similar in design to the Moto Gloves, and Valve describes them as “designed to take (and give) a beating,” making them perfect for an environment where 10 (or more) people shoot at each other. Specialist Gloves have the following variations:

Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono – $1200-$11000+

Specialist Gloves | Emerald Web – $500-$890

Specialist Gloves | Foundation – $180-$1010

Specialist Gloves | Forest DDPAT – $110-$260

Specialist Gloves | Tiger Strike – $205-$1400

Specialist Gloves | Marble Fade – $170-$1500

Specialist Gloves | Field Agent – $140-$750

Specialist Gloves | Lt. Commander – $140-$430

Specialist Gloves | Fade – $210-$1600

Specialist Gloves | Mogul – $160-$1400

Specialist Gloves | Crimson Web – $160-$850

Specialist Gloves | Buckshot – $75-$620

The Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono can reach astronomically high prices in Factory New conditions. At the time of writing, only a single pair is listed online, and none have sold in the past few days. The price of $11000 is standard for an item of such rarity but pales in comparison to the most expensive skins sold in Counter-Strike, such as the AK-47 | Case Hardened Blue Gem. Like other expensive gloves, this pair is found in the Glove and Operation Hydra cases—both of which are as pricy as a whole skin.

Sport Gloves

The Factory New Sport Gloves. Pandora’s Box is priced at over $13000, making it one of the most valuable CS2 skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sport Gloves resemble those worn by football (soccer) goalkeepers and are equally as flashy. Sporting (pun intended) many colors and variations, the Sport Gloves offer a look similar to what we’ve seen with the Specialist and Driver gloves, but with unique details like velcro on the wrists and deeply-colored leather patterns woven into the center. The Sport Gloves, like the Specialist, are also among the most expensive CS2 skins, and you’ll see exactly what I mean in the variations listed below:

Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze – $1600-$1610

Sport Gloves | Superconductor – $1100-$6000

Sport Gloves | Arid – $320-$1500

Sport Gloves | Pandora’s Box – $1300-$13000+

Sport Gloves | Slingshot – $350-$3100

Sport Gloves | Nocts – $320-$3200

Sport Gloves | Scarlet Shamagh – $230-$650

Sport Gloves | Big Game – $200-$420

Sport Gloves | Vice – $880-$3500

Sport Gloves | Omega – $310-$1500

Sport Gloves | Amphibious – $550-$2300

Sport Gloves | Bronze Morph – $140-$1600

The fact that the Pandora’s Box gloves cost over $13000 is a testament to their desirability. Though not too unique in design, they’re so flashy and have so much flair that players are ready to pay astronomical amounts for them—and if you’re among them, you can try your luck for them in the Glove and Operation Hydra cases.

Bloodhound Gloves

The Bloodhound symbol is one of the best-looking in Counter-Strike 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we have the Bloodhound Gloves, which are brothers-in-design with the Broken Fang Gloves. They have a similar leather theme adorned with the skull and daggers of Operation Bloodhound. These gloves are gritty and brutal, and they suit the Terrorist lore of CS2 perfectly. They can be a significant visual upgrade to your view model, no matter which weapon you’re holding. There are only a few Bloodhound Gloves, and unlike the entries above, they have cheaper options for purchase as well. Bloodhound Gloves come in the following varieties:

Bloodhound Gloves | Snakebite – $80-$950

Bloodhound Gloves | Bronzed – $80-$880

Bloodhound Gloves | Charred – $110-$350

Bloodhound Gloves | Guerrilla – $80-$130

Bloodhound Gloves are some of the best-looking in the game and can easily rival the Broken Fang pairs. I also believe the Bloodhound Gloves are superior due to their pricing, as you can cop a fairly good-looking pair for under $100, which is rare for skins of this level.