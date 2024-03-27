Category:
Counter-Strike

Collect them all: Falcons bolster CS2 roster with yet another ex-Astralis legend

Three down, three to go.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 09:50 pm
Professional CS:GO player dupreeh poses for photo during PGL Antwerp Major Europe RMR's media day in 2022.
Photo via PGL

Saudi-backed Counter-Strike 2 organization Falcons has found its new fifth this week in the form of famed Danish veteran Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen as the squad prepares to bounce back after missing the PGL Copenhagen Major.

Recommended Videos

Rumors that CS:GO GOAT s1mple would stick with Falcons after his trial last month were put to bed on March 26 after Falcons revealed dupreeh had joined the squad full-time via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The now-official move sees the five-time Major champion link up with former coach zonic and teammate Magisk from his days with Astralis.

A screenshot of a statement from Team Falcons regarding the acquisition of dupreeh.
The old Astralis lineup is slowly forming at Falcons. Image via Falcons Esports on X (Twitter)

Falcons revealed more about the signing with their official statement, outlining that the partnership with dupreeh extends to 2025 and that there would be “mutual termination if the expectations are unmet.” Dupreeh added on X he was excited to be back with “familiar faces” while also thanking his Preasy teammates. “It’s been a heavy hit to miss out on the Major, but I’m glad I had the opportunity to try and qualify with the guys from Preasy,” dupreeh said.

The Danish rifler, who attended all 19 CS:GO Majors, was benched by Vitality after the team won the BLAST Paris Major and made the grand final of the BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023. In his place, Vitality opted for Israel’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan, with zonic—then Vitality’s coach—saying it was one of the toughest decisions in his career.

Dupreeh spent four months on the sidelines for Vitality before joining Preasy Esport in an attempt to qualify for his home Major in Copenhagen, but he and the team fell short against Guild Eagles, breaking dupreeh’s Major streak. Falcons didn’t fair any better, managing just a single win in their 1-3 run in the European RMR.

Falcons have a month until they are expected in Malta for ESL Pro League Season 19. Expectations will be high after this new dupreeh acquisition and the disappointment that was the CS2 team’s attempt to qualify for the PGL Major.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Major-winning NA Counter-Strike legend eyes return with reported Brazilian tryout
A counter-terrorist and terrorist in Counter-Strike 2 promo art.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Major-winning NA Counter-Strike legend eyes return with reported Brazilian tryout
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article CS2 player makes the purrfect map by turning her cat into a bombsite
Cat ported into a CS2 map.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 player makes the purrfect map by turning her cat into a bombsite
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 26, 2024
Read Article CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Team Liquid after a win at the Americas RMR for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Major-winning NA Counter-Strike legend eyes return with reported Brazilian tryout
A counter-terrorist and terrorist in Counter-Strike 2 promo art.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Major-winning NA Counter-Strike legend eyes return with reported Brazilian tryout
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article CS2 player makes the purrfect map by turning her cat into a bombsite
Cat ported into a CS2 map.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 player makes the purrfect map by turning her cat into a bombsite
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 26, 2024
Read Article CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Team Liquid after a win at the Americas RMR for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com