Collect them all: Falcons bolster CS2 roster with yet another ex-Astralis legend

Saudi-backed Counter-Strike 2 organization Falcons has found its new fifth this week in the form of famed Danish veteran Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen as the squad prepares to bounce back after missing the PGL Copenhagen Major.

Rumors that CS:GO GOAT s1mple would stick with Falcons after his trial last month were put to bed on March 26 after Falcons revealed dupreeh had joined the squad full-time via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The now-official move sees the five-time Major champion link up with former coach zonic and teammate Magisk from his days with Astralis.

The old Astralis lineup is slowly forming at Falcons. Image via Falcons Esports on X (Twitter)

Falcons revealed more about the signing with their official statement, outlining that the partnership with dupreeh extends to 2025 and that there would be “mutual termination if the expectations are unmet.” Dupreeh added on X he was excited to be back with “familiar faces” while also thanking his Preasy teammates. “It’s been a heavy hit to miss out on the Major, but I’m glad I had the opportunity to try and qualify with the guys from Preasy,” dupreeh said.

The Danish rifler, who attended all 19 CS:GO Majors, was benched by Vitality after the team won the BLAST Paris Major and made the grand final of the BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023. In his place, Vitality opted for Israel’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan, with zonic—then Vitality’s coach—saying it was one of the toughest decisions in his career.

Dupreeh spent four months on the sidelines for Vitality before joining Preasy Esport in an attempt to qualify for his home Major in Copenhagen, but he and the team fell short against Guild Eagles, breaking dupreeh’s Major streak. Falcons didn’t fair any better, managing just a single win in their 1-3 run in the European RMR.

Falcons have a month until they are expected in Malta for ESL Pro League Season 19. Expectations will be high after this new dupreeh acquisition and the disappointment that was the CS2 team’s attempt to qualify for the PGL Major.

