Vitality CS:GO coach zonic talks benching dupreeh: ‘One of the toughest decisions in my career’

Five-time CS:GO Major champions zonic and dupreeh are parting ways after seven and a half years together following the latter’s benching from Vitality on June 22.

Dupreeh has been removed from the active lineup to create space for the arrival of young star Shahar “flameZ” Shushan despite helping Vitality achieve maximum glory in CS:GO this year with the title of the BLAST Paris Major in May and becoming the only player in the world with five Major trophies under his belt. Zonic, however, said the decision wasn’t easy and will wait until tomorrow to welcome flameZ to the team.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye to him after 7.5 years and 5 majors today,” zonic wrote on Twitter on June 22 following Vitality’s announcement. “One of the toughest decisions I had to make in my professional career. I will forever cherish our friendship and I wish him nothing but the best. Out of respect I will welcome flameZ to the team tomorrow.”

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye to him after 7.5 years and 5 majors today. One of the toughest decisions I had to make in my professional career. I will forever cherish our friendship and I wish him nothing but the best."

"Out of respect I will welcome @flameZcsgo to the team tomorrow."

Zonic and dupreeh wrote one of the most beautiful stories in competitive Counter-Strike history. They joined forces in January 2016 when Astralis signed the head coach and the TSM squad dupreeh played for. Under Astralis’ banner, dupreeh and zonic won several championships, most notably four CS:GO Majors between 2017 and 2019.

The pair moved together to Vitality alongside Magisk in January 2022 and, after many ups and downs and the addition of star rifler Spinx halfway through the 2022 season, helped Vitality become a top-tier contender in 2023. They secured their fifth Major trophy in the final Valve-sponsored event for CS:GO.

Dupreeh said he’ll use this time to figure out his next step in esports while he’s benched by Vitality. The Danish legend wants to win his sixth Major at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major in 2024, but that requires finding a team with the same “ambition and willingness to sacrifice.”

