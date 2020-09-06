Cloud9 to fully restructure CS:GO division, will transfer all current players to new teams

After another relatively lackluster year, Cloud9 will be restructuring its entire CS:GO division and will be working with each player on the roster to find them a new team to call home.

“We’re entering a new stage in our CS:GO development, and we’re really excited to show our fans and community what we’ve been working on,” C9 CEO Jack Etienne said. “We’re grateful to our existing roster and all their hard work and determination—as we enter this next chapter, we’re dedicated to finding them a new home that will empower their continued growth.”

The last time C9’s CS:GO team underwent such a drastic change was at the start of 2020, when the organization signed the entire roster of ATK. This roster had a few decent showings at ESL One: Road to Rio North America, DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 North America, and Flashpoint Season One.

Unfortunately for fans, the team didn’t perform well enough to stand up against the rest of the world’s elite and hovered as a mid-tier team for most of the year. This marks the fourth time that C9 will be overhauling its CS:GO division in the last two years.

Ever since the 2018 Boston Major, C9’s various roster iterations have never truly gotten back to that same Major-winning level. The organization struggled to find true stability with its rosters after that original 2018 lineup split apart, and constant roster changes prevented any synergy from being built.

The team will reveal more information in the coming months as it tries to find success once more in a ever-evolving CS:GO scene.