Cloud9 releases woxic from CS:GO team

Cloud9 have parted ways with its AWPer after only four months.

Cloud9 CS:GO general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer announced today the organization would be terminating AWPer Özgür “woxic” Eker’s contract.

The decision comes just four months, almost to the day, since acquiring the Turkish sniper from the inactive roster of mousesports. In a lengthy announcement on Twitter, Greer attributed the decision to a handful of factors. Namely, "unreliable high ping" stemming from living in a "compromising time zone," that created a "demotivating period" for woxic.

Statement regarding Cloud9 CS:GO & Woxic.



Wishing him the very best of luck in the future.



More to come in the next couple of days.. pic.twitter.com/SSotR8UDBh — C9 HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) January 18, 2021

Greer said that "to deny there were problems and continue...would have been a foolish decision," and that removing woxic was "a team decision." Woxic was benched by Cloud9 earlier this month.

Woxic was the third member added to the Cloud9 "Colossus," a name given to the new Counter-Strike project by its new general manager. Woxic followed two UK products in in-game leader Alex "ALEX" McMeekin and young rifler William "mezii" Merriman. Following his arrival, the team promoted Ricky "floppy" Kemery from their inactive roster, and acquired Patrick "es3tag" Hansen from Astralis.

Greer ended the announcement by revealing "more information" regarding the C9 CS:GO roster would come at the end of the week. The team is still looking to fill the void at coach while now also seeking to replace woxic.