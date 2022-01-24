BLAST Premier Spring group stage: Scores, schedule, brackets

The first premier CS:GO event of 2022, with pun absolutely intended, is finally here in BLAST Premier Spring Groups. The 12 BLAST partner teams have been split into three groups of four and everyone has a chance to finish in the top half and secure an early spot at the BLAST Spring Finals in June.

This year’s Spring group stage will be an exceptionally exciting one to watch and should serve as a fine start to another landmark year for competitive CS:GO in 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Groups.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups format

Each of the three groups will compete in its own double-elimination GSL-format bracket, which will consist entirely of best-of-one matches that will determine seeding for the play-in stage.

The play-in stage consists of three single-elimination gauntlets of best-of-three matches, with staggered start points determined via the seeding from the previous group stage. The winner of each gauntlet will earn 1,600 BLAST Premier points and advance directly to the Spring Finals.

The second and third-place teams from the play-in stage will be seeded into last chance matches and will each play a single best-of-three with the winner moving on to the Spring Finals with 800 BLAST Premier points.

The losers of the last chance matches and the fourth-place teams from the play-in stage will advance to the Spring Showdown event in April with 600 and 400 BLAST Premier points, respectively.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups teams and brackets

Group A

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group A consists of G2 Esports, Complexity, BIG, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. G2 will debut its retooled lineup with young AWP prodigy m0NESY, famed IGL Aleksib, and coach XTQZZZ. Complexity’s new NA lineup will be making their BLAST debut as well, featuring talent from the likes of Extra Salt, Liquid, and FURIA. NiP will continue to play without superstar dev1ce, who extended his medical leave. BIG are looking to rally after a lackluster end to 2021.

Group B

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group B consists of Natus Vincere, MIBR, Astralis, and OG. Na’Vi return as a consensus favorite and look to keep up their winning ways after a tremendous 2021 campaign. An MIBR roster looking to prove themselves will have a daunting opening match against the reigning BLAST champions. Astralis will try to shake off a tough showing at Funspark ULTI and continue to find form with its new lineup, while OG will aim to find success with new IGL nexa following the Aleksib swap with G2.

Group C

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group C consists of Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, and Team Liquid. All four teams are debuting new players or even entirely new lineups and will certainly be the group garnering the most attention. Just weeks after Vitality’s LEC superteam stumbled out the gates, the org’s legendary-on-paper CS:GO squad seeks to avoid the same slow start. They face a potential new power in North America in the fresh Evil Geniuses roster. On the other side of the bracket, ropz will make his FaZe debut against his new teammate Twistzz’s former squad in Liquid, who are debuting oSee and Shox.

Schedule

Here’s the full schedule of matches for BLAST Spring Groups. All times are CT and subject to change. Each match will be updated to include its result upon conclusion.

Friday, Jan. 28

8am CT: G2 vs. Complexity

9am CT: NiP vs. BIG

10:30am CT: Group A upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group A lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group A lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group A grand final

Saturday, Jan. 29

8am CT: Na’Vi vs. MIBR

9am CT: Astralis vs. OG

10:30am CT: Group B upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group B lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group B lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group B grand final

Sunday, Jan. 30

8am CT: Vitality vs. Evil Geniues

9am CT: FaZe vs. Liquid

10:30am CT: Group C upper bracket final

11:30am CT: Group C lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Group C lower bracket final

2:30pm CT: Group C grand final

Thursday, Feb. 3

6am CT: Play-In stage round one

9:30am CT: Play-in stage round one

11:30am CT: Play-in stage round one

Friday, Feb. 4

6am CT: Play-In stage round two

9:30am CT: Play-in stage round two

11:30am CT: Play-in stage round two

Saturday, Feb. 5

6am CT: Play-In stage final round

9:30am CT: Play-in stage final round

11:30am CT: Play-in stage final round

Sunday, Feb. 6