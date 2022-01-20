Evil Geniuses signs RUSH to complete CS:GO roster with Cloud9 reunion trio

The worst kept secret in CS:GO has finally been fully revealed. Evil Geniuses has introduced its third and final signing of William “RUSH” Wierzba, completing the team’s roster heading into the 2022 season. The deal was announced after the signings of both Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Timothy “autimatic” Ta were made public in the days prior.

EG was reportedly considering former OG/North player Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså for the in-game leader position but recently pivoted toward negotiations with RUSH after talks with the Danish player broke down.

EG and the duo of Stewie2K and autimatic had been linked to each other for about a month prior to the signings, with Stewie publicly acknowledging his departure from Team Liquid and autimatic reportedly considering a return to CS:GO. Stewie was moved to Liquid’s inactive roster alongside teammates FalleN and Grim in late December, while autimatic was released by T1 VALORANT just over a week before the EG announcement.

EG will insert the new trio alongside rifler Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and AWPer Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, the only remaining players from the org’s 2021 campaign.

The trio are no strangers to playing and winning with each other, reuniting after a successful half-year run with Cloud9 that culminated in a triumphant victory at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018 in front of a ravenous home crowd—NA’s only Major victory to date. Stewie left for Brazilian side SK Gaming shortly after, eventually finding a long-term home with Liquid. Autimatic stayed on until late 2019 when he was transferred to Gen.G, leaving there after a year to pursue VALORANT with T1. RUSH also left C9 in late 2019, joining the Juggernaut on Complexity for the next two years.

EG’s new North American roster will debut in just over a week at the BLAST Premier Spring group stage, beginning Jan. 30 with a match against the new Danish-French superteam in Team Vitality.