T1 releases autimatic from VALORANT roster

The T1 organization announced today that it has parted ways with Timothy “autimatic” Ta from its VALORANT roster just weeks before the start of the 2022 NA VCT campaign.

Autimatic had been a part of T1 VALORANT for almost a year prior to the announcement, joining the starting roster last February. A player drop has been expected for some time now from T1 after the organization added both Joshua “steel” Nissan (former 100T) and Zander “thwifo” Kim (former XSET) during the offseason.

We'd like to thank autimatic for his time here at T1.



We appreciate your contributions to the T1 VALORANT squad.



Cheers to your future endeavors!

Autimatic has been heavily linked to a potential return to CS:GO, with reports surfacing that Evil Geniuses is looking to bring him and former teammate Jake “Stewie2k” Yip together under its banner for 2022. Autimatic and Stewie2k played on Cloud9 together for over a year from 2016 to 2018, winning the ELEAGUE Boston Major together along with a handful of other trophies.

Another Boston Major winner remains on the T1 VALORANT active lineup for now in Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham, alongside former NA CS:GO pro Rahul “curry” Nemani, promoted academy player Anthony “dawn” Hagopian, and the recently added steel and thwifo. T1’s 2021 VCT campaign was marred by almost constant roster changes and they failed to make deep runs in any of the NA VCT Challengers stages. But T1 may not be done this offseason since George Geddes and Dot Esports have reported that the org is set to sign free agent Josh “pwny” VanGorder.

T1 will likely be a team to watch in the NA VCT Challengers One open qualifiers beginning at the end of January, even with autimatic’s departure. EG is a permanent partner of the ESL Pro League, so if autimatic ends up signing with the org, his official return to CS:GO would be slated for the start of season 15 in March.