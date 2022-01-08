Sources: T1 VALORANT set to sign Pwny

North American and South Korean organization T1 is set to sign free agent Josh “pwny” VanGorder to the VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports and journalist Max “Purest” Katz.

The 21-year old is known for his duelist agent pool, but it’s unclear if he will retain the same role on T1.

T1 will need to complete its roster with one final player before the start of the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour in North America, which is set to begin on Jan. 27.

Former Counter-Strike player Timothy “Autimatic” Ta is poised to return to the Valve title with Evil Geniuses, according to a recent report from 1pv’s neLendirekt.

Pwny had recently competed alongside TSM’s academy roster during the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship – Open 10, which concluded on Dec. 22. Pwny was picked up to fill the vacant spot left by Brandon “bdog” Sanders, who is set to join Luminosity Gaming, as first reported on Upcomer.

Although Pwny played well individually during the event, boasting a 258.6 average combat score, TSM Academy were defeated by Radiance in the grand final. TSM Academy walked away with a $750 grand prize and 400 circuit points.

T1 is almost complete in rebuilding their roster following a disappointing finish last year. T1 failed to qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier, which would’ve been their only shot at competing internationally.

The VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 will begin on Jan. 10 in Europe and Jan. 27 in North America.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.