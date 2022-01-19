Autimatic returns to CS:GO, signs with Evil Geniuses

The ELEAGUE Boston Major winner is headed back to Counter-Strike after spending the last year competing in VALORANT.

Timothy “autimatic” Ta has been announced as the fourth player on Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster. This comes one day after the North American organization unveiled the signing of Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip.

Autimatic is now officially back in competitive CS:GO after transitioning to VALORANT in 2021. He competed for a whole year with T1 in Riot Games’ FPS and moved away from the game without winning a single tournament.

With autimatic and Stewie2K on board, EG only has to announce the arrival of William “RUSH” Wierzba to complete the reunion of the trio that won the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, North America’s first and single victory at a Valve-sponsored event. The signing of the ex-Cloud9 trio was reported weeks ago.

“[I’m] happy to come back to my first love and excited for this new chapter in my life,” autimatic said on Twitter following the official announcement. Unlike his last CS:GO team, Gen.G, it’s expected that the 25-year-old will be a primary rifler instead of a dedicated AWPer since EG already has a primary sniper in Tsvetelin “⁠CeRq⁠” Dimitrov.

EG is revamping its CS:GO division after a disastrous run in 2021 that saw them stop contending for some of the biggest tournaments in the world and get eliminated from the PGL Stockholm Major with a 0-3 record in the Legends Stage. The organization only kept CeRq and Vincent “⁠Brehze⁠” Cayonte from its old lineup and has brought in former G2 head coach Damien “⁠maLeK⁠” Marcel to overlook the new project.