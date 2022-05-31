BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 schedule released

The $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from June 15 to 19. This CS:GO tournament will feature FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, ENCE, G2, Vitality, BIG, OG, and paiN Gaming.
The Spring Final will start with two groups of four teams each and the best team from each group will move straight to the tournament’s semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams have to go through the quarterfinals. BLAST is using a new format for this tournament, having previously used a double-elimination bracket for previous editions of the event.
Only the semifinals and grand finals of BLAST Premier Spring Final will be played in front of a live audience, unlike many events that choose to host the entire playoffs in front of a live crowd. Fans can follow the action at the Altice Arena in Lisbon.
FaZe, NAVI, OG, Vitality, BIG, and G2 secured their spots through the BLAST Premier Spring Groups between January and February, while ENCE and paiN were the teams that punched their ticket via the Spring Showdown between April and May.
Here’s the full schedule for BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022:
Wednesday, June 15
- 4am CT: FaZe vs. paiN
- 7am CT: G2 vs. Vitality
- 10am CT: NAVI vs. OG
- 1pm CT: ENCE vs. BIG
Thursday, June 16
- 4am CT: Group A losers match
- 7am CT: Group A winners match
- 10am CT: Group B losers match
- 1pm CT: Group B winners match
Friday, June 17
- 9:30am CT: First quarterfinal
- 1pm CT: Second quarterfinal
Saturday, June 18
- 9:30am CT: First semifinal
- 1pm CT: Second semifinal
Sunday, June 19
- 11:30am CT: Grand finals