BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 schedule released

The $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from June 15 to 19. This CS:GO tournament will feature FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, ENCE, G2, Vitality, BIG, OG, and paiN Gaming.

The Spring Final will start with two groups of four teams each and the best team from each group will move straight to the tournament’s semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams have to go through the quarterfinals. BLAST is using a new format for this tournament, having previously used a double-elimination bracket for previous editions of the event.

Set your alarms, back your bags, WE'RE COMING FOR YA LISBON 🇵🇹💥🔥#BLASTPremier Spring Final Schedule 15-19 June pic.twitter.com/UhrKcM4RuN — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) May 31, 2022

Only the semifinals and grand finals of BLAST Premier Spring Final will be played in front of a live audience, unlike many events that choose to host the entire playoffs in front of a live crowd. Fans can follow the action at the Altice Arena in Lisbon.

FaZe, NAVI, OG, Vitality, BIG, and G2 secured their spots through the BLAST Premier Spring Groups between January and February, while ENCE and paiN were the teams that punched their ticket via the Spring Showdown between April and May.

Here’s the full schedule for BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022:

Wednesday, June 15

4am CT: FaZe vs. paiN

7am CT: G2 vs. Vitality

10am CT: NAVI vs. OG

1pm CT: ENCE vs. BIG

Thursday, June 16

4am CT: Group A losers match

7am CT: Group A winners match

10am CT: Group B losers match

1pm CT: Group B winners match

Friday, June 17

9:30am CT: First quarterfinal

1pm CT: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, June 18

9:30am CT: First semifinal

1pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, June 19