Best ways for the final CS:GO Major to end

The era of CS:GO is coming to an end, and the end begins at the final CS:GO Major at the BLAST.tv Paris Major in May 2023. Following Valve’s reveal of Counter-Strike 2, the developers of the iconic FPS franchise confirmed a few days later that the Major in Paris would be the last one for CS:GO, with PGL Copenhagen kicking off the CS2 era in March 2024.

The final Major will be the 19th in CS:GO‘s illustrious history. Astralis lays claim to the most Major titles with four, while Fnatic sits behind them with three, and the Astralis foursome of Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, and Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander each have four to their name.

Over the past couple of years following the COVID pandemic Major break, some of the game’s greats like Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken finally claimed their first Major trophies. These long-awaited triumphs were exceptional stories, and it’s only fitting that the last CS:GO Major ends with another great story.

Here are some of the most memorable ways the final CS:GO Major could end.

Vitality win in front of the French crowd

No result will produce a louder reaction at the BLAST.tv Paris Major then a Vitality trophy lift with the Paris crowd cheering them on. The Brazilian crowd at IEM Rio made it apparent there’s no crowd energy like the energy brought by a hometown crowd, and the crowd in Paris will certainly be behind Vitality.

A Vitality victory would complete the coronation of the young prodigy Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, a player who’s lifted numerous trophies and has been considered one of the top three players in the game for four straight years. It would also push dupreeh into a category of his own, allowing him to go a step further than his longtime Astralis teammates and become the only player to win five CS:GO Majors.

FaZe win and Twistzz enters the G.O.A.T. conversation

With two IEM Grand Slams and a Major title to his name, FaZe’s Twistzz has claimed the honor of being the greatest North American CS:GO player of all time. While a second Major title would be the cherry on top in that regard, it also might push him into the G.O.A.T discussion for CS:GO as a whole.

Twistzz is already the only player with two IEM Grand Slams and a Major trophy, and those two Grand Slams were with two entirely different teams as well. A second Major doesn’t immediately make him the G.O.A.T, but it opens the door for a conversation to be had.

NAVI win and s1mple ends the G.O.A.T. conversation

If NAVI win the BLAST.tv Paris Major, then the conversation is over: s1mple is the greatest CS:GO player of all time. He’d have more MVP awards than any player ever, the most appearances on top of the yearly HLTV player of the year awards, and he’ll have won two Majors while bringing a rookie player along with him.

G2 win and NiKo finally gets his

There isn’t a roller coaster wilder than the one of being a G2 fan, especially when it comes to CS:GO. But after missing the IEM Rio Major altogether, a Major trophy lift in Paris would be a fitting end to the redemption arc.

The former NAVI trio of GuardiaN, flamie, and Edward each hold the unfortunate distinction of reaching three Major grand finals without winning one. NiKo sits just behind them with two. He’s on top of the list of greatest CS:GO players who have never won a Major, but he can free himself of this burden in Paris.

The BLAST Paris Major will take place from May 8 to 21.