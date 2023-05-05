These are the best BLAST Paris CS:GO Major stickers

The BLAST Paris CS:GO Major begins on May 8, with 24 teams descending on the French capital in what is officially the final CS:GO Major before the launch of Counter-Strike 2 later this year.

As standard, all 120 players and 24 teams attending the Major have received in-game stickers to mark their attendance and cement their legacy in the game they’ve devoted their lives to. These stickers can be placed on weapons that you own, or alternatively, can be held in your inventory as keepsakes.

Once you’ve placed a sticker on your weapon, the only way you can remove it is by scraping it off, which eventually will destroy the sticker. However, scraping the sticker may reveal different patterns or designs that are otherwise hidden.

Related: BLAST Paris Major 2023 stickers finally arrive after record delay

There is a sticker capsule for each stage of the tournament: Contenders, Challengers, and Legends, with the capsule dropping one sticker at random. Following the event’s conclusion, the winning team will have special bonus stickers available via the Champions capsule. For those wanting to avoid the randomness of loot boxes, you can purchase the sticker you want directly from the Steam Market.

With nearly 600 stickers in total for the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major, we’ve gone through and picked out a few of our favorites. Here are our best Paris Major autograph and player stickers.

Best BLAST Paris CS:GO Major stickers

Best BLAST Paris Major player autograph stickers

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve

Best BLAST Paris Major team stickers