CS:GO’s BLAST Paris Major 2023 stickers finally arrive with new update

The final CS:GO stickers have finally arrived, and capsule fans can take a sigh of relief as they’ve made it just in time for the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023.

Before their May 4 release, hysteria ensued, with fans and pros alike begging for the final CS:GO Major stickers to bless their inventories. No other Major has inched this close without stickers, and now our prayers have been answered.

Sticker capsules have been a staple of the CS:GO economy for years, with each attending team having their names spread all across the Counter-Strike scene during each Major. Today, Valve finally revealed the new stickers alongside the Viewership Pass and Pick’em Coins, and the hype-cross-panic can come to an end.

With such a long wait, many CS:GO player got quite antsy.

In particular, tweets from noteworthy members of the title’s esports community garnered controversy during the lengthy waiting period, with many fans even beginning to fear we’d never receive the final CS:GO Major stickers. Just earlier this week, NiP’s chief executive Hicham Chahine copped critique from journalists, pro players, and fans after tweeting that stickers would never release. He later admitted he was joking.

The new stickers will feature every attending player’s name and their team’s logo, with varying styles to be unlocked via microtransactions. There’ll be gold, holo, glitter, and simple stickers to celebrate the end of CS:GO.

In total, 24 teams will receive Paris Major player stickers, including:

9INE

Apeks

Bad News Eagles

Complexity Gaming

ENCE

FaZe Clan

Fluxo

Fnatic

FORZE Esports

FURIA Esports

G2 Esports

Gamer Legion

Grayhound Gaming

Heroic

Into The Breach

MongolZ

Monte

MOUZ

Natus Vincere

Ninjas In Pyjamas

OG

paIN Gaming

Team Liquid

Vitality

And, of course, prepare for prices to skyrocket too.

We can all rest easy knowing Valve got our stickers and Pick’em Coins ready, just in time to see CS:GO’s best teams duke it out in Paris. Next step, CS2 access, please.