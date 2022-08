Best CS:GO knife commands

Knives are an essential part of CS:GO. You’ll need to equip your knife to boost your movement speed to run faster. There will also be rare scenarios where you’ll need to pull your knife versus an enemy after running out of bullets.

In both scenarios, your knife will be on full display. This means you’ll get to show off the knife skin you’re using to spectators. Considering how expensive knife skins can be, you may want to test them before purchasing them from Steam’s Community Market.

A handful of knife commands allow players to take them out for a spin in custom games. Players looking to try the best CS:GO knives will need to set up a custom game first to be able to use a knife command.

How can you set up a custom game in CS:GO?

Launch CS:GO.

Press the Play button.

Click on the dropdown menu icon next to “Official Matchmaking.”

Choose Practice with Bots.

After creating a custom game, players must open the in-game console to start using a knife command.

How can you open the console in CS:GO?

Launch CS:GO.

Navigate to the Options panel.

Choose Game Settings.

Select Enable Developer Console.

Use the default console hotkey (~) once you load into a match.

23 best knife commands in CS:GO

Bayonet – Image via Valve Karambit – Image via Valve Navaja – Image via Valve Stiletto – Image via Valve Huntsman Knife – Image via Valve M9 Bayonet – Image via Valve Shadow Daggers – Image via Valve Butterfly Knife – Image via Valve Survival Knife – Image via Valve Paracord – Image via Valve Falchion – Image via Valve Ghost Knife – Screengrab via Valve Flip Knife – Image via Valve Bowie Knife – Image via Valve Skeleton Knife – Image via Valve Nomad Knife – Image via Valve Ursus Knife – Image via Valve Gut Knife – Image via Valve