The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.

Other than the traditional competitive bomb defusal mode, CS:GO has many different playable game modes each with its own unique map pool. Valve likes to change these pools around frequently, so it can be a little challenging to keep up for players who aren’t playing each and every day.

Here are all the currently active maps in CS:GO, including the ones designated for Active Duty and competitive play.

Active Duty maps

The Active Duty maps are considered the best of the best by Valve, regarded as the most competitive and balanced maps in the current pool. They are the selection of maps used by virtually all competitive CS:GO tournaments, including the prestigious Majors sponsored by Valve themselves.

The Active Duty map pool typically features seven maps, allowing for balanced pick-and-ban selections at tournaments. The last change to the Active Duty map pool was on Nov. 18, 2022, when Anubis was added in place of Dust II.

Inferno. Image via Valve Mirage. Image via Valve Nuke. Image via Valve Overpass. Image via Valve Vertigo. Image via Valve Ancient. Image via Valve Anubis. Image via Valve

Inferno

Mirage

Nuke

Overpass

Vertigo

Ancient

Anubis

Competitive maps

These are the maps that can be played in official competitive matchmaking, but are not current listed in the Active Duty pool. Some of these maps were in Active Duty at one time, some are newer community creations, and others like Office are iconic classics that aren’t bomb defusal maps.

Tuscan. Image via Valve. Breach. Image via Valve. Dust II. Image via Valve. Train. Image via Valve. Cache. Image via Valve Agency. Image via Valve. Office. Image via Valve.

Tuscan

Breach

Dust II

Train

Cache

Agency

Office

Wingman maps

These are the playable maps for Wingman mode, CS:GO‘s two-vs-two game mode. All maps are available to play in ranked or unranked mode. Some Wingman maps are regular maps with one of of the bomb sites cut off.

Cascade

Blagai

Vertigo

Inferno

Overpass

Cobblestone

Train

Nuke

Shortdust

Lake

Casual and deathmatch maps

These are the playable maps in Casual mode and deathmatch. Casual mode features larger teams and shorter matches, and all players get armor and a helmet in each round. Spectators can spectate players on both teams, but players who are dead cannot communicate to their teammates.

Casual maps and deathmatch maps are separated into four groups.

Defusal Group Sigma

Breach

Tuscan

Ancient

Vertigo

Cobblestone

Canals

Defusal Group Delta

Anubis

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Train

Cache

Dust II

Hostage Group

Agency

Militia

Office

Italy

Assault

War Games

War Games maps are separated into game-specific playlists. There are four groups.

Arms Race

Lake

Baggage

Safehouse

St. Marc

Shoots

Lunacy

Monastery

Demolition

Lake

Safehouse

Sugarcane

Bank

St. Marc

Shortdust

Flying Scoutsman

Lake

Safehouse

Dizzy

Lunacy

Shoots

Retakes