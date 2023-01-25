Only eight teams will make their way into this $425,000 tournament.

The 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups is well underway, meaning that CS:GO teams will start qualifying for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023.

The winner of each group in BLAST Premier Spring Groups secures a spot in the Final and so do the three best teams from the knockout stage. The remaining six partnered teams that don’t qualify for the Final will be sent to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April.

BLAST hosts one edition of the Showdown in Europe and another in North America with one Final slot up for grabs in each since the $425,000 event only features eight CS:GO teams. The partnered teams compete against squads in the Showdown that earned their spot via the online qualifiers. This way, BLAST allows almost every team in the world to fight for a spot in the Showdown and, consequently, in the Final.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023.

All CS:GO teams qualified for 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Final

Group winners of BLAST Premier Spring Groups

Vitality (Group A)

TBD (Group B)

TBD (Group C)

Three best teams of BLAST Premier Spring Groups knockout stage

TBD

TBD

TBD

Winner of BLAST Premier Spring European Showdown

TBD

Winner of BLAST Premier Spring American Showdown

TBD

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will be played at a location with a live audience and will run from June 7 to 11. The eight teams will be separated into two double-elimination format groups and the top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs, with the group winners moving on to the semifinals and the runners-up and third-place teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The playoffs of the $425,000 tournament use a single-elimination bracket and all the matches of the tournament are played as best-of-three series, including the grand finals.