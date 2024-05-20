How to unlock and use Touc’s Trade Harbor in Cookie Run Kingdom

Tuoc’s Trade Harbor is a pretty vital location in Cookie Run Kingdom because it’s where players can offload goods onto a ship and send them off to earn Rainbow Pearls, which is a currency used to purchase valuable items.

This offers many benefits for your Kingdom, though unlocking it takes time; you must meet specific requirements and complete the Trade Harbor questlines.

How to unlock Tuoc’s Trade Harbor in Cookie Run Kingdom

Upgrade the Seaside Market for the Tuoc’s Trade Harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters. The plots are next to the supplies. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters.

You can unlock Tuoc’s Trade Harbor after completing the Trade Harbor questline in Cookie Run Kingdom once you’ve upgraded your Castle to Level Eight. The relevant quests you’ll have to complete include:

Let’s Start Packing: Securing the land for the trade harbor. This involves clearing the two plots of land along the eastern wall, closest to the covered-down supplies. A Trader’s Prospects: Deliver Biscuit Flour. This consists of delivering 20 Biscuit Flours to Tuoc. Trade Harbor, You Say?: Upgrade the Seaside Market. Select the Seaside Market and click the Upgrade button to do this.

Before that, however, you must also unlock the Seaside Market, which you will do in a series of Cookie Run quests after you’ve upgraded your Castle to Level Six and have cleared the land close to the port.

How to use the Seaside Market in Cookie Run Kingdom

Once you’ve set up your Seaside Market, you can select the Seaside Market and trade items with Tuoc for other goods. You can purchase items such as:

Cookie Soulstones

Milk

Refined Powders

Map Fragments

Caramel Spyglasses

Aurora Bricks

Aurora Compasses

Radiant Shards

How to use Tuoc’s Trade Harbor in Cookie Run Kingdom

Certain items are more valuable than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters.

To use Tuoc’s Trade Harbor in Cookie Run Kingdom, follow these easy steps:

Head to where the Seaside Market once was. It has now been upgraded to Tuoc’s Trade Harbor. Interact with Tuoc’s Trade Harbor. Choose the items from the list you’d like to send. There is a minimum cargo threshold. This means the ship won’t set sail like it usually would at midnight. So, if you want the ship to set sail, meet this threshold. Your ship will set sail at midnight once you’ve met the cargo requirements. Or if you’ve reached the cargo limit, it will set sail immediately. When the ship returns, you will get coins and Rainbow Pearls. Rainbow Pearls can be used to purchase rare items such as soulstones and materials. The more cargo your trade ship has, the more Rainbow Pearls you get.

In addition to the trade ships, you can purchase items from the Seaside Market, now operated by Unripe Kiwi Bird, Tuoc’s apprentice. So, if you were wondering how to unlock Tuoc’s Trade Harbor and use the trade ships in Cookie Run Kingdom, this is everything you’ll need to know to earn those valuable Rainbow Pearls.

