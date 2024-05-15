How to get and use Radiant Shards in Cookie Run Kingdom

Radiant Shards are one of the currency items you can use for specific upgrades in Cookie Run Kingdom. They can be collected by completing different tasks.

There are various ways that you can complete to obtain Radiant Shards, so let’s take a closer look at how to do so, and what they are used for in Cookie Run Kingdom.

What are Radiant Shards in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Upgrading the statue will upgrade all of the Cookies in your roster. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Radiant Shards unlock new slots for Cookies in the Hall of Ancient Heroes, and upgrade the Statue of Heroic Radiance. Both the Hall of Ancient Heroes and the Statue of Heroic Radiance are unlocked after you have cleared stage 6-15 in Story Mode. They are rainbow-colored crystals shaped like stars with multiple points.

Upgrading the Statue of Heroic Radiance makes your Cookies much more powerful and increases their defenses and maximum health. It can also increase the number of coins you can gather from the Tree of Wishes and increase the production speed of the Fountain of Abundance and the Cookie Houses.

The Hall of Ancient Heroes lets you upgrade the level of your chosen Cookies without having to use EXP Star Jellies. Radiant Shards are used to unlock Disciple Slots so that more Cookies can be placed on the pedestals in the hall.

Disciple slots can also be unlocked with Radiant Shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to collect Radiant Shards in Cookie Run Kingdom

Purchasing from the Arena Medal Shop

Kick some Cookie butt in the arena to earn medals. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Playing in the PVP arena in Cookie Run Kingdom is fun—and a source of Radiant Shards from the Arena Medal Shop. You’ll get medals after every match in the arena, and as you rank up and play on higher ranks, you can earn a significant amount.

The Shards can be quite pricey in the shop, though, so it is best to do this if you are a regular competitor in the arena. You can only buy 600 Shards in the shop every three days, which can be a little limiting.

Purchasing from the Seaside Market

I do like to be beside the seaside. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Seaside Market is also a way that you can buy Radiant Shards. The market allows you to do so much more frequently than the arena shop, as you can purchase them every six hours.

You’ll need other rare items to buy the Shards from this shop, such as the sparkling purple Aurora Compasses, Bricks, and Pillars. As long as you are willing to sacrifice these items, you can buy quite a few Radiant Shards from the Seaside Market at a time.

Collecting from the Fountain of Abundance

A fountain of treasures. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Fountain of Abundance gives you rewards various times a day, including Radiant Shards. The higher level your kingdom is, the more rewards you will get, so the potential for collecting Radiant Shards from the fountain becomes more significant the more you level up.

This is the easiest way to obtain Radiant Shards, as all you need to do is tap on the Fountain of Abundance to collect your rewards. Make sure that you upgrade the fountain as much as you can to utilize this feature to its full potential.

Granting wishes at the Tree of Wishes

Grant wishes, earn treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can grant the wishes of various Cookies at the Tree of Wishes, and you can also collect Radiant Shards as you do so. As you grant Cookie wishes by giving them the items that they ask for, you will eventually be gifted a treasure chest with rewards, depending on how many wishes you grant.

If you grant 45 wishes in one day, you will receive 100 Radiant Shards a day. You can also get 300 Radiant Shards if you do so during Burning Time on weekends.

Sending Cookies out on Balloon Missions

Balloon trips can be lengthy, but the rewards are well worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can also earn Radiant Shards and a fair amount of other items by sending out Cookies on Balloon Missions. As you explore more of the world in Story Mode, you’ll be able to expand the balloon exploration area further and earn even more Radiant Shards when you send out your Cookies.

If you can get to World 14, you can earn as many as 80 Shards in one trip. The trips with better rewards take longer, but you can reduce the amount of time it takes to complete a mission by upgrading the balloon exploration time in the Sugar Gnome Laboratory.

One-time Radiant Shard collection

There are also ways you can collect Radiant Shards via one-time events. You won’t get quite as many Shards this way, but every little task can help you grow your collection.

Story missions are a straightforward method of collecting Radiant Shards. Any story missions that have “Radiant Shard” in the title offer them as rewards, so look out for them and replay them to collect more. You can also occasionally obtain random rewards in the game from time to time, either from fellow players or the developers.

Event and login rewards are the most common one-time ways to collect Radiant Shards or any kind of item that you might be searching for, though it can’t be guaranteed that you will earn Radiant Shards specifically.

These are all the ways that you can collect Radiant Shards, so jump into Cookie Run Kingdom and start buying or earning them so you can level up your Statue of Heroic Radiance and unlock more Disciple slots in the Hall of Ancient Heroes.

