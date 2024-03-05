Category:
How to unlock and use the Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run Kingdom (CRK)

Welcome to the hall of power.
David Gealogo
Published: Mar 4, 2024 07:00 pm
Hall of Ancient Heroes
Screenshot via Dot Esports

In Cookie Run Kingdom, you an build various facilities in your kingdom. One of those is the Hall of Ancient Heroes, which plays an important role for your cookies.

Once you reach and clear a specific story mode quest in the game, you will be able to unlock the Hall of Ancient Heroes. It may be a bit challenging, however, especially for new players that still have a limited number of cookies, but the rewards are worth it.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about the Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run Kingdom.

What is the Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The Hall of Ancient Heroes is a facility you can unlock and build in your kingdom. Here, your five highest-level cookies will be automatically placed as soon as have the facility.

Hall of Ancient Heroes
The Hall of Ancient Heroes. Screenshot via Dot Esports
The cookie with the lowest level in the Hall of Ancient Heroes will be your Paragon Cookie, and all of your Disciple Cookies below the level of your Paragon Cookie will gain the Paragon Cookie’s level without using EXP Star Jellies.

How to unlock the Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run Kingdom

To unlock the Hall of Ancient Heroes, you need to clear stage 5-28 in World Exploration, the . Tangled Thornvine. Once you do that, you will be able to place the Hall of Ancient Heroes in your kingdom.

Tangled Thornvine quest
Unlocking the Hall of Ancient Heroes is not easy. Screenshot via Dot Esports
How to use the Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run Kingdom

You can choose your five cookies, including the Paragon Cookie, as long as they are level 30 or above. The Disciple Cookies should also be at least level 30 before they can be placed in the Hall of Ancient Heroes. Note that only the level of cookies will go up in the Hall of Ancient Heroes, and skill effects still need Skill Powder to be upgraded.

Hall of Ancient Heroes
Behold, the hall of powerful cookies. Screenshot via Dot Esports
You can unlock more Disciple slots by paying Radiant Shards. It will take you five days to remove a Disciple Cookie from one of the slots, so be strategic with which cookie should be placed in the slots right away.

The Hall of Ancient Heroes can also level up, specifically your hall’s Statue of Heroic Radiance. It can give bonus stats to your cookies, as well as added buffs to some of the other facilities in your kingdom.

Statue of Heroic Radiance
Higher statue level means higher buff stats. Screenshot via Dot Esports
Save up Radiant Shards and Aurora Compasses to level up your statue. Having higher statue level means that you also have higher buff stats for your cookies and facilities.

