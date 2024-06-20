In Cookie Run Kingdom, defense is key when it comes to establishing the best teams in combat. To sustain your offense, you need defenders which prioritizes to withstand the damage being inflicted by enemies, and this incudes Wildberry Cookie.

Despite him being an Epic-rare cookie (the average rarity of Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom), Wildberry Cookie is one of the most reliable tanks in the game. He’s not just a great choice for defense either, but also a decent pick when it comes to putting out a front liner that can deal a good amount of damage; you just need the right build and teammates to bring out Wildberry Cookie’s potential as a Front cookie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wildberry Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Wildberry Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Offensive defender. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wildberry Cookie’s ability is Wild Punch. When he uses it, he enters the Battle Rage mode for eight seconds, making his attacks more powerful and increasing his damage. His punch deals up to 423.5 percent of damage and stuns for up to 1.3 seconds. After entering Battle Rage, Wildberry Cookie will unleash an uppercut and a final blow which gets stronger depending on the number of Wild buff stacks that he has. The final blow can reach up to 141.6 percent of damage, as well as stunning enemies for up to 2.3 seconds.

Defense is the priority for Front Cookies, making the five Solid Almond or Draconic Almond toppings the go-to option for Wildberry Cookie most of the time. But if you want to unleash his damage as much as possible, then go for the five Searing Raspberry or Draconic Raspberry toppings for Wildberry Cookie.

Who is Wildberry Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Smash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wildberry Cookie is a Defense-type Cookie best placed in the Front. He was first released as part of The Council of Heroes update in 2022. He was designated by Jungleberry Cookie to become the bodyguard of the Ancient Cookie, Hollybery Cookie. Wildberry Cookie then became an adoptive member of the royal Berry family.

Wildberry Cookie is covered in shades of red and redish white. He wears a cape and uses his metallic fist as his main weapon.

