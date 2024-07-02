Best Peach Blossom Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Peach Blossom Cookie has officially arrived in Cookie Run Kingdom, making him playable in combat where he can be a potential top pick in his role.

In Cookie Run Kingdom, teams are comprised of Cookies that have different roles. Support Cookies provide abilities that aid teammates, including healing, providing more damage, dealing debuffs, and more. Peach Blossom Cookie is an expert on one of those categories for Support-type Cookies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Peach Blossom Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Peach Blossom Cookie’s prowess as a Support-type Cookie who focuses on healing and buffing his teammates, you can use five Swift Chocolate toppings to allow you to spam his ability as many times as possible.

Swift and sweet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peach Blossom Cookie’s ability is called Heavenly Fruit. Upon using this, he creates a Peach Tree that can heal the whole team’s HP for a period of time, as well as giving Peach Bao fruits that deal damage and inflict attack speed and movement speed to enemies over time. Peach Blossom Cookie will also provide Heavenly Fruits to his allies, increasing their damage resistance, debuff resistance, and resistance to Apathy. They will also receive attack and damage resist buffs when affected by Apathy.

Using five Swift Chocolate toppings for Peach Blossom Cookie would be ideal to use his ability numerous times in combat. Sustaining your teammates’ HP for as long as possible would be key in battles, especially if you use damagers like White Lily Cookie and Creme Brulee Cookie who are not that reliable when it comes to being durable Cookies.

Who is Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Peach Blossom Cookie is best placed in the Middle position of the team and was released during the Dark Resolution’s Glorious Return update in 2024 as the new Cookie up for grabs in the gacha alongside the awakened version of Dark Cacao Cookie. His age is unknown, but Peach Blossom Cookie is said to have already lived for hundreds of years.

Blossoming through healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of aesthetic, Peach Blossom Cookie is mostly covered in peach and pink shades, as well as a bit of dry green blue which is seen in the bottom part of his kimono garment. He also has flowers in his left eye, and holds another flower in his right hand.

