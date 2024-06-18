In Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s latest June 19 patch, the stalwart Dark Cacao Cookie is getting a huge revamp with a new form and rarity. Step back and welcome Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie to the battlefield, as he takes the fight to Mystic Flour Cookie and her attempt to spread Apathy across Earthbread.

The mighty Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie is a powerful Charge cookie that boasts the new Ancient+ rarity, and is placed in the front lines as the tip of the spear for a team composition. He has a destructive new ability to blast his enemies and will inspire his allies to power up during a battle as well.

If you’re looking to add the fearless leader of the Cacao Kingdom, here’s how to get Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the June 19 patch.

How to unlock Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Stay resolute, stay focused. Image via Devsisters

To unlock Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, your best bet will be to pull in the new Nether-Gacha: Light of True Resolution banner, which gives a higher chance of pulling the powerful new cookie. You can only pull from this banner using Light of True Resolution, which is acquired through events and through the shop.

You will also get a guaranteed Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie after 250 pulls, so it’s much more worth your time to grind out the Light of True Resolution rather than pulling for him in any other available banner.

Is Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie a new cookie?

Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie is not an upgraded version of the original Dark Cacao Cookie, and is its own Cookie with its own rarity, ability, and effects. As a result, you can pull both the OG Dark Cacao Cookie and Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie. You cannot play both Dark Cacao and his Dragon Lord version on the same team, though.

If you do have the regular Dark Cacao Cookie, Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie will also gain additional buffs based on the regular Dark Cacao’s grade. As a result, there’s still an incentive to bolster your OG Dark Cacao Cookie’s power to help strengthen your new Dragon Lord variant.

