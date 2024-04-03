How many people are playing Content Warning? Player count and active users

Content Warning is doing a lot of things right. The co-op multiplayer title’s player count and active users are off to a great start, especially compared to Lethal Company.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, Lethal Company appeared out of nowhere and immediately enticed millions of players to its unique brand of horror. Now, in 2024, Content Warning is doing exactly the same thing, and the proof is in the player count pudding.

Whether you’re here for information about Content Warning or how it stacks up against Lethal Company, we’ve gathered all the numbers and views—pleasing the Spooktube algorithm in the process.

Content Warning Steam chart player count numbers

Welcome. Image via Skog, Zorro, Wilnyl, Philip, thePetHen

At the time of writing, Content Warning has achieved an all-time peak player count of 204,439 on Steam, and a couple of days after launch, it’s still hitting around 60,000 to 100,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

All things considered, Content Warning is off to a flyer, as they would say. The player count is helped considerably by the fact that Content Warning was free to play for its first 24 hours—then retailing at $7.99 thereafter.

Regardless, having over 200,000 players trying to go viral at the same time is impressive for a new game. Attention for Content Warning only started picking up after the horror title came out, so positive reviews and word of mouth quickly spread, it seems.

Naturally, its numbers will drop as players see what the fuss is all about and retention begins to suffer as a result. We’ll monitor Content Warning‘s numbers and see if it maintains its promising start.

How does Content Warning’s player count compare to Lethal Company?

Content Warning‘s player count numbers compare very favorably to Lethal Company, with the former achieving a very similar all-time peak and getting off to a better start than Lethal Company did.

The current Lethal Company all-time peak is 240,817 on SteamDB, whereas Content Warning is sitting on a handy and competitive 204,439 all-time peak. Delving into the details reveals that Lethal Company only achieved this peak on Dec. 3, 2023—roughly six weeks after its Oct. 23 release date.

On the other hand, Content Warning racked up its peak count in its first 24 hours, and Lethal Company hadn’t even crossed the 1,000-player mark in the same period. This means Content Warning has the potential to better its overall figure, but it also shows that Lethal Company grew in popularity over time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more