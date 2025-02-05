Forgot password
Civilization 7 system requirements: PC specifications

Wondering whether your PC can run Civilization VII? Here's a full breakdown of Civ 7's PC specifications—including minimum and required.
Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 10:22 am

Civilization 7 is just around the corner, with fans gearing up to dive into the next installation of the franchise. It has a new style, and if you’re hoping to play it on PC, it’s worth ensuring you’ve got everything you need to run it on the best settings possible.

Below, we’ve listed the minimum and recommended PC specs for Civ 7 so you can hit the ground running and craft your legacy without any any technical issues.

Minimum PC specs for Civilization VII

Chart showing the Civilization 7 system requirements in a table.
All the details you need. Image via Firaxis

Despite getting a significant graphical overhaul and having some beautiful animations on offer, the minimum requirements for Civ 7 are not as steep as some players might have expected.

CategoryMinimum requirement
Graphics SettingLow.
OSWindows 10/11 64-bit.
CPUIntel i5-4960, Intel i3-10100, or AMD Ryzen 3 1200.
Memory8 GB RAM.
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1050, AMD RX 460, or Intel Arc A380.
DirectXVersion 12.
Storage20 GB available space.

If your setup falls into these specifications listed above, you can expect the game to run at 30 FPS consistently in 1080p.

Required PC specs for Civilization VII

If you’ve got higher specifications available in your setup, you can comfortably check out the medium to high graphics settings in Civ 7.

CategoryMinimum requirement
Graphics SettingHigh.
OSWindows 10/11 64-bit.
CPUIntel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X.
Memory16 GB RAM.
GPUNVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 6600, or Intel Arc A750.
DirectXVersion 12.
Storage20 GB available space.

Players won’t need the ultra-high specs to be able to run the game on the high graphics settings, with the specs above securing the game at 60 FPS and 1080p.

Ultra PC specs for Civilization VII

The requirements below will help you run the game at 60 FPS and 4K resolution comfortably, with the Civ 7 team dubbing these specs the “ultra: requirements when sharing the updated data.

CategoryMinimum Requirement
Graphics SettingHigh.
OSWindows 10/11 64-bit.
CPUIntel Core i7-14700F or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.
Memory32 GB RAM.
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT.
DirectXVersion 12.
Storage20 GB available space.

If you’re undecided about whether to get the standard version of Civ 7 or one of the deluxe offerings, make sure to take a look at our breakdown of the Civilization VII Collector’s Edition bundle.

Unfortunately, no preload option is available for PC players during this launch. If you’re hopping into the game’s early access period on Feb. 5/6 on PC, you’ll need to download it all upfront before you can begin rewriting history in your first game.

