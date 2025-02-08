How to get Treasure Fleets to spawn in Civilization 7

Civilization 7‘s Treasure Fleets come into play in the second Age of the game and can spring quite a surprise on the unsuspecting players. It’s well-worth figuring out how to use them and the requirements to set them up. has several mechanics you can use.

Here’s everything you need to know about Treasure Fleets and how to get them to spawn in Civilization 7.

How to get Treasure Fleets in Civilization VII

Treasure Fleets grant points when unloaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Treasure Fleets are resource units that spawn during the Exploration Age. Specifically, they can be found in Distant Lands. Advance from the Antiquity Age to the Exploration Age and improve a resource tile that unlocks Spice, Tea, and Sugar, as these are the resources that will spawn in the vessels.

You can claim these tiles by making a coastal settlement in a Distant Land, which are continents far away from your homeland and have access to new resources. Use the Continent Lens to check whether the one you’re looking at has the resource you need.

Next, research several tech tree nodes in the Exploration Age. These are Astronomy, Cartography, Machinery, Feudalism, Heraldry, and Shipbuilding. Shipbuilding is the last prerequisite, as researching other nodes will unlock this one.

After establishing your settlement and researching all you need to, build a fishing quay. You can purchase it to improve coasts, lakes, and rivers. Research Sailing in the Antiquity Age to unlock it. After researching Shipbuilding and building your fishing quay, your settlement will begin automatically spawning Treasure Fleets.

You will have to wait several turns before they arrive. You can track the fleet’s arrival via the countdown seen in the town Resource Tab. At the end of the countdown, the Treasure Fleet will appear on your fishing quay.

How to use Treasure Fleets in Civilization VII

Once a Treasure Fleet spawns, move it to a coastal settlement on your home continent. Like other units, Treasure Fleets can be interrupted, targeted, and damaged by enemies, so keep an eye on them to ensure their safe arrival.

You can click on a Treasure Fleet to unload it. This will earn you a Treasure Fleet point for each resource you deliver from the fleet, along with some Gold for each point. Your settlement will continue to spawn more fleets until the end of the Exploration Age, and the points you get from them will also help you achieve several milestones in Civilization 7.

